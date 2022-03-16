Columbus A/S Annual Report 2021
Company announcement no. 2/2022
Organic growth and EBITDA margin increase in a year of transition
“2021 was a year of transformation for Columbus where we reached important milestones while delivering organic revenue growth of 5%. It was the first year of the Focus23 strategy where we initiated major changes to the operation to focus and simplify the business and increase operating efficiency to move into a position as trusted digital advisor”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.
Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 31 December 2021
All numbers and comments are on the continued business, thus excluding assets classified as held for sale and discontinued operations.
DKKm
2021
2020
∆%
EBITDA reported
109
101
8.4%
Adjustment of provision for loss making contract
0
35
-100.0%
Reversal of earn-out
0
-46
100.0%
Normalized EBITDA
109
90
21.6%
Normalized EBITDA-margin
7.4%
6.4%
15.1%
Group
DKK ´000
2021
2020
∆%
Cloud ERP
689,365
681,716
1.1%
Columbus Care
260,812
243,012
7.3%
Digital Commerce
157,184
128,059
22.7%
Data & Analytics
37,676
32,442
16.1%
Customer Experience & Engagement
30,008
23,763
26.3%
Other Local Business
92,080
74,865
23.0%
Total sale of services
1,267,125
1,183,857
7.0%
Total sale of products
214,693
223,359
-3.9%
Total net revenue
1,481,818
1,407,216
5.3%
Performance highlights for 2021:
The Columbus Group delivered a revenue of DKK 1,482 corresponding to a growth of 5%, mainly driven by:
Top line growth in most Business Lines where Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics and Customer Experience & Engagement delivered double digit growth numbers
Columbus Norway with a revenue growth of 47%
Service revenue increased by 7% to DKK 1,267m
Reported EBITDA grew by 8% to DKK 109m providing an EBITDA margin of 7.4%, mainly driven by:
Strong development in Norway
Improvement in the continuing business in the US
Product revenue declined by 3.9% to DKK 215m
Recurring Revenue improved by 12.2% to DKK 319m, constituting 22% of total revenue
Result for the year after tax increased to DKK 61m, a growth of 158%.
Cash flow from continued operations was negative DKK 109m. The primary reason for the decline is an instalment of bank loans of DKK 100m
Equity increased by DKK 29m since 31 December 2020, primarily due to the positive net result. With a total equity of DKK 741m, Columbus has a solvency of 58% (2020: 43%)
Key strategic milestones during 2021
In summary, we reached important strategic milestones during 2021:
New CEO & President for Columbus, Søren Krogh Knudsen joined Columbus in June 2021
Divestment of To-Increase and Columbus’ Microsoft Dynamics US SMB Business Unit
Completed a comprehensive strategic acceleration program
Implemented a new global customer-centric operating model
Implemented new global ERP platform
Launched common company values
Exiting the Russian market
With a part of Columbus’ business in Russia and Ukraine, Columbus is impacted by Russia’s invasion of the sovereign state of Ukraine.
Columbus has with effect from 3 March stopped new sales and hiring in Russia, but continues to serve existing contracts. Columbus will respect all present and future sanctions.
Columbus is currently investigating various options for how to exit the Russian market.
Outlook for 2022
2022 will be the first year for Columbus to operate in the new global organizational structure with global Business Lines and local Market Units. The new structure will ensure the foundation to streamline operations in order to improve efficiency and profitability.
Based on the financial performance in 2021, current order book and pipeline forecast, our guidance for full-year 2022 is as follows:
Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m – 1,625m corresponding to an organic growth of 8% to 15%, respectively, excluding Russia.
EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m –145m corresponding to a margin of 7.4% to 9.5%.
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 2,500 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,750 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM
For more information visit www.coloumbusglobal.com.
