Columbus A/S Annual Report 2021

Organic growth and EBITDA margin increase in a year of transition

“2021 was a year of transformation for Columbus where we reached important milestones while delivering organic revenue growth of 5%. It was the first year of the Focus23 strategy where we initiated major changes to the operation to focus and simplify the business and increase operating efficiency to move into a position as trusted digital advisor”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.

Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 31 December 2021

All numbers and comments are on the continued business, thus excluding assets classified as held for sale and discontinued operations.

DKKm 2021 2020 ∆% EBITDA reported 109 101 8.4% Adjustment of provision for loss making contract 0 35 -100.0% Reversal of earn-out 0 -46 100.0% Normalized EBITDA 109 90 21.6% Normalized EBITDA-margin 7.4% 6.4% 15.1%





Group DKK ´000 2021 2020 ∆% Cloud ERP 689,365 681,716 1.1% Columbus Care 260,812 243,012 7.3% Digital Commerce 157,184 128,059 22.7% Data & Analytics 37,676 32,442 16.1% Customer Experience & Engagement 30,008 23,763 26.3% Other Local Business 92,080 74,865 23.0% Total sale of services 1,267,125 1,183,857 7.0% Total sale of products 214,693 223,359 -3.9% Total net revenue 1,481,818 1,407,216 5.3%

Performance highlights for 2021:

The Columbus Group delivered a revenue of DKK 1,482 corresponding to a growth of 5%, mainly driven by: Top line growth in most Business Lines where Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics and Customer Experience & Engagement delivered double digit growth numbers Columbus Norway with a revenue growth of 47%

Service revenue increased by 7% to DKK 1,267m

Reported EBITDA grew by 8% to DKK 109m providing an EBITDA margin of 7.4%, mainly driven by: Strong development in Norway Improvement in the continuing business in the US

Product revenue declined by 3.9% to DKK 215m

Recurring Revenue improved by 12.2% to DKK 319m, constituting 22% of total revenue

Result for the year after tax increased to DKK 61m, a growth of 158%.

Cash flow from continued operations was negative DKK 109m. The primary reason for the decline is an instalment of bank loans of DKK 100m

Equity increased by DKK 29m since 31 December 2020, primarily due to the positive net result. With a total equity of DKK 741m, Columbus has a solvency of 58% (2020: 43%)

Key strategic milestones during 2021

In summary, we reached important strategic milestones during 2021:

New CEO & President for Columbus, Søren Krogh Knudsen joined Columbus in June 2021

Divestment of To-Increase and Columbus’ Microsoft Dynamics US SMB Business Unit

Completed a comprehensive strategic acceleration program

Implemented a new global customer-centric operating model

Implemented new global ERP platform

Launched common company values

Exiting the Russian market

With a part of Columbus’ business in Russia and Ukraine, Columbus is impacted by Russia’s invasion of the sovereign state of Ukraine.

Columbus has with effect from 3 March stopped new sales and hiring in Russia, but continues to serve existing contracts. Columbus will respect all present and future sanctions.

Columbus is currently investigating various options for how to exit the Russian market.

Outlook for 2022

2022 will be the first year for Columbus to operate in the new global organizational structure with global Business Lines and local Market Units. The new structure will ensure the foundation to streamline operations in order to improve efficiency and profitability.

Based on the financial performance in 2021, current order book and pipeline forecast, our guidance for full-year 2022 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m – 1,625m corresponding to an organic growth of 8% to 15%, respectively, excluding Russia.

EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m –145m corresponding to a margin of 7.4% to 9.5%.

Live webcast and conference call

Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 16 March 2022 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5x364nm7

Conference call dial-in details:

Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17

UK/International: +44 (0) 2071928338

USA: +1 6467413167

Conference-ID: 6649999

Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company. Questions can be raised during the webcast.

For further information, please contact:

Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, +45 2969 0677

About Columbus

Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 2,500 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,750 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.coloumbusglobal.com.





