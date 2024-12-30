Columbia visits Rutgers following Harper's 22-point showing

Columbia Lions (11-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -11.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Columbia after Dylan Harper scored 22 points in Rutgers' 83-82 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-0 in home games. Rutgers averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lions are 3-1 in road games. Columbia has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rutgers makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Columbia averages 8.1 more points per game (83.3) than Rutgers gives up (75.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is shooting 51.9% and averaging 23.3 points for the Scarlet Knights.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 19.6 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

