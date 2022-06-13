Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Columbia Sportswear's (NASDAQ:COLM) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Columbia Sportswear, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$465m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$571m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Columbia Sportswear has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Columbia Sportswear's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Columbia Sportswear.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Columbia Sportswear are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 34% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Columbia Sportswear has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 39% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Columbia Sportswear does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Columbia Sportswear that you might be interested in.

Columbia Sportswear is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

