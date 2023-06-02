Columbia rolls into state championship game with decisive win in semifinals

Columbia’s baseball team is one step away from the third state championship in school history.

On Friday afternoon, the Eagles dismantled Chicago DePaul College Prep High School 9-0 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A state tournament at Dozer Park in Peoria.

Columbia now plays for the state championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against either Joliet Catholic Academy or Quincy Notre Dame.

The Eagles — who finished third at state in 2022 — improved to 34-4. The Rams finished at 23-15 and will play in the third place game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Columbia previously won state titles in 1987 and 2007.