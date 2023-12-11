Columbia Road carol services cancelled amid safety fears

One of London’s most famous public carol services has been axed over safety fears after huge crowds flooded the event when videos of it went viral online.

More than 7,000 people descended on Columbia Road’s Wednesday Christmas market last week to take part in the pop up sing along, which traditionally runs every Wednesday in December.

The immense crowds prompted Tower Hamlets council and police to advise future services are cancelled this year.

The carols are led by St Peter’s Bethnal Green, with the church’s piano wheeled out into the road for public renditions of Hark! The herald angels sing and We three Kings, amongst other festive favourites. Archdeacon of Charing Cross The Ven Adam Atkinson leads the singing, which has attracted hundreds of people every week in the run up to Christmas for almost a decade.

But videos of this year’s event went viral on social media app TikTok and saw ten times the regular number of people turn up, causing “a danger to public safety”.

Columbia Road E2, how is this event enjoyable? Massively overcrowded, no way of getting into any shops, let alone get a cup of mulled wine…this is everything but festive. You should have implemented crowd control @TowerHamletsNow disaster waiting to happen with this many people! pic.twitter.com/5yB73HS2ND — eastendertom 🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@eastendertom) December 6, 2023

“The crowds of over 7,000 present last week were of such volume on the road that there was a danger to public safety,” vicar Heather Atkinson said in a statement.

“We are grateful to God and to those working at the event that there were no serious injuries.

“Columbia Road carols has been a great partnership between the shopkeepers on the road, the local community and the parish church.

“As the church we cherish these relationships. This decision is in support of our community which had became dangerously overrun.

“Furthermore, this decision is on the strong advice of the police and local authority. We sincerely hope that the shops will now be able to remain open on Wednesday evenings.

“To those who were planning to come to Columbia Road to shop, we hope you will return to do that. For those who are coming for carols alone please go local.”

The event has been growing in popularity for a number of years.

Last year BBC news covered the carols when it returned after two years off over the pandemic.

Revd Adam told the broadcaster it was a “really special” occasion.

The shops on Columbia Road will remain open every Wednesday for late night shopping from 5pm to 9pm in December.