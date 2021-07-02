Columbia prison guard accused of smuggling pills in Rice Krispies treats

A corrections officer has been arrested and fired after attempting to use Rice Krispies treats to smuggle pills into a prison, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The department said Marcy T. Shaffer, 43, of Columbia, has been charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, furnishing prisoners with contraband, and misconduct in office.

“The charges against her involve attempting to smuggle the pills into the institution in a Rice Krispies treat,” the department said in a release.

Shaffer was a corrections officer at Camille Graham Correctional Center, a women’s prison on Broad River Road in Columbia. She was fired from her job after the charges, the Department of Corrections said.

Arrest warrant affidavits say the suspect attempted to bring “orange, oval-shaped pills” into the jail concealed in the sweet treats, which were in a Ziploc bag. The pills were believed to be amphetamines and dextroamphetamines, which are schedule II controlled substances.

In photos provided by the corrections department, the orange pills are visible inside the dessert.