Columbia police investigating shooting near Williams-Brice stadium

David Travis Bland
·1 min read
CPD

One man was injured in a shooting on Bluff Road Friday afternoon, according to Columbia police.

The shooting happened at a gas station on the 900 block of Bluff Road, just across from the State Fairgrounds and Williams-Brice Stadium. That’s in the same area as apartment complexes that are popular with University of South Carolina students.

The man was shot in the foot and is expected to live, the Columbia Police Department said. The department is investigating the shooting. Officers are following leads and canvassing the area for surveillance footage, the department said.

The department asked for the public’s help in getting information about the incident.

Tips about the shooting can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372 or midlandscrimestoppers.com

