Columbia passes COVID hazard pay for workers; employee vaccines mandatory by Nov. 1

Columbia City Council has approved hazard pay for city workers who have toiled through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the city also is making COVID vaccines mandatory for city employees beginning Nov. 1.

The council passed the hazard pay measure during a Tuesday meeting at the Busby Street Community Center. Through the move, frontline workers at the city, such as police officers, firefighters, public works, etc., will get a $2,500 one-time stipend. Other workers will get a $1,250 one-time stipend. Additionally, city workers who get the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a one-time $500 bonus if they are vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Funding for those hazard pay stipends, also referred to as “premium pay” in city paperwork, is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan COVID relief funding that was signed into law in March by President Joe Biden. The total will be about $5.2 million.

Additionally, council also approved a 3% cost of living increase for city workers on Tuesday, and that funding will come from the city’s budget, per Mayor Steve Benjamin. That cost of living increase will go into effect in February 2022.

Columbia city manager Teresa Wilson said that, as of Nov. 1, COVID vaccines and testing will be mandatory for city employees. She implored city workers to get their vaccinations, and noted the nature of working for the city calls on employees to provide essential services to the populace.

“It’s about being able to provide services,” Wilson said. “Those are the jobs we signed up for when we work for a municipality.”

The city council’s hazard pay move came after Richland County Council recently approved a similar maneuver.

County council passed a measure in late July authorizing county administration to make the hazard pay stipends to some county employees. The funding also is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan COVID relief funding.

According to county records, about 1,470 employees will receive the one-time stipend, and the total amount paid will be about $6.9 million.

Some county employees are getting a $5,000 stipend. Those include sheriff’s deputies, coroner’s office personnel, EMS workers, utility workers and others whose jobs often take them into direct contact with other people in unpredictable scenarios.

Other county workers will get a $2,500 stipend. Those would include employees who worked daily in county offices and had interactions with the public and other employees, but had some level of control over the risk they encountered.

The local government hazard pay measures come at a time when COVID-19 is spreading quickly in South Carolina. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced more than 20,000 new cases of the coronavirus over the long Labor Day weekend, along with 192 new deaths.

“The data has been daunting,” Benjamin said.