Columbia will offer free parking during Thanksgiving weekend. See when and where

If you are visiting downtown Columbia during the coming Thanksgiving holiday extended weekend, parking is likely a cost you won’t have to worry about.

The city of Columbia announced Monday afternoon that it will have a number of free parking options across the city over the Thanksgiving holidays.

Metered spaces will be free citywide on Thursday, which is Thanksgiving Day. Then, on Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27, metered parking will be free in most of the city, with the exception of Five Points, which will enforce meters from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meters will be free across the city on Sunday, Nov. 28.

There will be free parking in city-owned garages after 5 p.m. Wednesday, and all day Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the city garages will operate as normal.

The Taylor, Washington and Cannon garages always offer free parking after 6 p.m. on weeknights and weekends.