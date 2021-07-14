Which Columbia mayoral candidate raised the most campaign cash in the second quarter?

Campaign money just keeps pouring into the race for Columbia mayor.

In the second quarter, Daniel Rickenmann raised the most cash, Sam Johnson tripled his fundraising total from the first quarter, and Tameika Isaac Devine once again hauled in a six-figure tally.

The three hopefuls are vying to replace third-term Mayor Steve Benjamin, who is not seeking reelection this year.

Rickenmann, who represents District 4 on Columbia City Council and has served three terms across two different stints, brought in $131,960 in donations in the April-through-June frame. He has raised $252,740 for the election cycle, and state Ethics Commission records show he has $219,690 in campaign cash on-hand.

Some of Rickenmann’s second quarter donors included Republican state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, of Columbia, Five Points Association President Steve Cook, Cantina 76 restaurant and Hood Construction company, among others.

Rickenmann told The State that campaign fundraising is going to plan so far.

“We are just steady raising money,” Rickenmann said. “The majority of all the money I’ve raised is from right here in the Midlands. I feel good about it. I’m keeping on my path. I have a plan and I’m sticking to it.”

Meanwhile, Johnson, a consultant with the NP Strategy public relations firm and Benjamin’s former chief of staff, raised $115,570 in the second quarter, and has received $152,451 for the election cycle. He has $133,465 in campaign cash on-hand.

Some of the names on Johnson’s April-to-June donor list included Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell, Columbia Fireflies owner Jason Freier, Columbia hotelier Raj Champaneri, former U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles, and former Democratic state Sen. Joel Lourie, of Columbia.

Johnson’s efforts in the second quarter were also bolstered by a host of donations from out of state, including two dozen donations from Texas and a number of others from Florida, Georgia and elsewhere. Out of state donors included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Miami Dolphins football team. Johnson’s campaign said 53% of his donations have come from within South Carolina.

The second quarter haul marked a comeback for Johnson, who was soundly defeated by Devine and Rickenmann in the first quarter fundraising sprint. Johnson raised $36,000 in the first quarter, while Devine and Rickenmann each raised more than $100,000 in that initial frame.

Johnson said he was excited about the April-to-June bounce back.

“You don’t see that kind of growth in just three months, particularly for a first time candidate, and this is just the beginning,” Johnson said in a release. “It tells us that we’re on the right track. It tells us that people are tired of the same old tired slogans and promises. We’re ready for a new vision and real action and that’s what this campaign is all about.”

Devine, who has been an at-large representative on Columbia City Council for nearly two decades, posted her second consecutive quarter with more than $100,000 in campaign cash raised.

Devine brought in $105,008 in the April-through-June frame, and has raised $230,129 for the election cycle. Ethics Commission records show she has $101,348 in cash on-hand.

Devine’s second quarter donor list shows a host of notable names, including Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, former Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Mandy Powers Norrell, SCDHEC epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, Richland County state Reps. Wendy Brawley and Jermaine Johnson, Brookland Baptist Church Pastor Charles Jackson and Democratic state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, of Orangeburg, among others.

Devine’s campaign said more than 600 people donated in the second quarter, and 78 percent of them were from South Carolina.

“I am excited that we have exceeded our quarterly fundraising goal for the second quarter in a row,” Devine said. “But more exciting than the amount we raised is the diversity of the donors to this campaign. The level of support we are receiving from people from all over this city is humbling.”