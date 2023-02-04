Columbia, Mater Dei win big rivalry showdowns Friday. Here’s a recap of 11 key games

The metro-east boys and girls basketball seasons continued with several key games Saturday.

Here is a quick view of some of the outcomes.

Cahokia Conference (Mississippi Division)

Columbia 51, Gibault 45

The Eagles edged their Monroe County rivals in winning their 17th straight game while improving to 25-2. The Hawks fell to 20-6.

Jack Steckler led Columbia with 19 points with Sam Donald chipping in 17 points. Kameron Hanvey led Gibault with 13 points and Hudson Blank added 12 points.

CHS led 27-18 and ultimately held on.

Look ahead: Both teams play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, with the Eagles hosting Breese Central and the Hawks visiting Granite City.

Mater Dei 48, Breese Central 44

The Knights knocked off the Cougars in the battle for Clinton County and city bragging rights.

Mater Dei improved to 13-12, while Breese Central dropped to 22-4

Look ahead: Both teams resume action Tuesday, Feb. 7, as the Knights host MICDS at 6:30 p.m. and the Cougars visit Columbia at 7:30 p.m.

Freeburg 65, Salem 45

The Midgets rolled to a 20-point win against the Wildcats.

Lane Otten led the way with 19 points for Freeburg, which improved to 20-7 overall and 6-2 in league action. Salem fell to 6-20, 1-7.

Look ahead: Both teams resume action Tuesday, Feb. 7, as the Midgets host Wesclin and the Wildcats entertain Waterloo at 7:30 p.m.

Belleville East’s Antwine Wilson drives to the basket against Edwardsville’s Jake Curry during a Southwestern Conference game in December. The Lancers and Tigers met in a rematch Friday night at Edwardsville.

Southwestern Conference

Edwardsville 33, Belleville East 32

Edwardsville stayed red hot, win their seventh game out of eight as the edged the Lancers by a point while improving to 16-8 overall and 6-3 in league play.

East, which had won eight of nine, fell to 22-4, 5-3.

Look ahead: Both teams play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, as Belleville East visits Alton and Edwardsville travels to Mascoutah.

O’Fallon 65, Whitfield 35

Behind 25 points from Koby Wilmoth, the Panthers rolled to a 30-point victory at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout.

O’Fallon is now 18-6 on the season.

Look ahead: The Panthers visit Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Granite City 42, Alton 39

The Warriors slipped past the Redbirds to improve to 14-11. The Redbirds dropped to 5-20.

Look ahead: Both teams resume action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, as Granite City hosts Gibault and Alton welcomes Belleville East.

O’Fallon 41, Cardinal Ritter 40 (girls)

The Panthers improved to 26-4 following a one-point win against the Lions at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout.

Shannon Dowell led OTHS with 17 points, while Haeli Tart added 13 points.

Look ahead: O’Fallon hosts Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Belleville West idle

The Maroons did not play Friday night and entered the weekend at 12-12 overall and 2-6 in the SWC.

Look ahead: Belleville West hosts East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Mississippi Valley Conference

Mascoutah 58, Jerseyville 42

The Indians eased their way to a 16-point win against the Panthers.

Mascoutah improved to 19-7 overall and 6-2 in MVC action. Jerseyville dropped to 13-13, 4-4.

Look ahead: Both teams resume action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, as the Indians entertain Edwardsville and the Panthers host Carrollton.

Civic Memorial 50, Waterloo 49

The Eagles slipped past the Bulldogs while improving to 11-14 overall and 2-5 in league play. The Bulldogs dropped to 6-19, 0-7.

Look ahead: Both teams resume action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, as Waterloo visits Salem and Civic Memorial entertains Roxana.

Cahokia Conference (Illinois Division)

Red Bud 47, Chester 40

The Musketeers downed the Yellowjackets by seven while improving to 19-8 overall and 6-2 in league action. Chester fell to 11-14, 4-3.

Owen Liefer led Red Bud with 14 points, while Devin Hall chipped in 10 points.

Look ahead: The Musketeers visit Marissa at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

South Seven Conference

Althoff 65, Carbondale 53

The Crusaders notched a 12-point road win to improve to 8-19 overall and 1-6 in league play. Carbondale dropped to 9-14, 4-4.

Charleston Coldon paced Althoff with 12 points.

Look ahead: The Crusaders host Cahokia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Mount Vernon at Cahokia

The Comanches went on the road and posted a two-point victory against the Rams.

Cahokia improved to 7-18 overall and 2-5 in league play. Mount Vernon dropped to 18-8, 7-1.

Look ahead: The Comanches visit Althoff at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.