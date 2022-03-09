Columbia man arrested after shooting and robbing man at meeting, SC officials say

A month after a man was shot and robbed, an arrest has been made, the Columbia Police Department said.

James Harris Jr., 23, was arrested Tuesday, jail records show.

Harris was taken into custody by members of the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, which included Columbia police officers, according to the department.

The Columbia resident was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Richland County court records show.

At a prearranged meeting on Feb. 12, Harris shot the man in the lower body and then stole money from him, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at Catawba Circle, which is near Founders Park baseball stadium and the Blossom Street bridge in an area where lots of University of South Carolina students live.

There was no word on the victim, or his condition.

Information on how police determined Harris was the shooter, and where he was arrested, was not available.

Harris is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show. A $75,000 surety bond was set on the armed robbery charge, according to court records.

Information if separate bonds were set on the other charges was not available. Harris is scheduled to appear in court again on April 29.

When the shooting happened, Harris was out on bond from a 2021 arrest, court records show.

On Dec. 20, Harris was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, and was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond, according to court records. That charge is still pending.