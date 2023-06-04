Columbia falls in IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Joliet Catholic

Columbia’s bid for a state championship fell one win short.

The Eagles lost to Joliet Catholic Academy 4-2 on Saturday, June 3, in the IHSA Class 2A state championship game at Dozer Park in Peoria.

Columbia fell behind 3-0 after an inning and only managed two hits and finished the season at 34-5. The Eagles placed second at state last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Joliet, meanwhile, completed the campaign at 26-8-1.

The Eagles had defeated Chicago DePaul College Prep High School 9-0 in the semifinals Friday and previously won state titles in 1987 and 2007.

Quincy Notre Dame (36-2) defeated Chicago DePaul College Prep High School (23-16) 7-2 in the third place game earlier Saturday.