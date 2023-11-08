Columbia election results are rolling in. Here’s which candidates are leading

Polls are now closed and results are being tallied for two competitive races for Columbia City Council.

Three candidates are running to fill an at-large council seat, which current Councilman Howard Duvall will vacate at the end of this year. Duvall chose not to run for reelection.

Competing to replace him are Tyler Bailey, Jesse Bullard and Christa Williams.

As of 8:21 p.m., Bailey was in the lead with 2,339 votes, or just over 49% of votes counted so far, according to reports by the S.C. Election Commission at scvotes.gov. Bullard trailed with 1,909 votes, or just over 40% of ballots counted so far. Williams followed with 486 votes.

A candidate must win over 50% of the vote to be declared the outright winner without having to go to a runoff election.

Columbia Councilman Will Brennan is fighting to keep his District 3 council seat from a challenge by former councilman Moe Baddourah, who Brennan ousted from council in 2019.

As of 8:21 p.m., Brennan was in the lead with 1,757 votes or nearly 85% of tallied ballots. Baddourah followed with 295 votes.

Columbia Councilman Ed McDowell is running unopposed to remain in his District 2 seat.

Candidates for City Council have focused their energy talking about public safety, neighborhood blight, housing and development, taxes, infrastructure and more.

Columbia council seats not up for election this year are held by: Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, at-large Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, District 1 Councilwoman Tina Herbert and District 4 Councilman Peter Brown.