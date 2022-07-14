Columbia couple sentenced for stealing $1.7 million from dying neighbor

Ted Clifford
·6 min read

Sam Hayes said it all started because he was trying to be a good neighbor.

But on Wednesday, Hayes, 70, was sentenced to federal prison for stealing $1.7 million from a dying Army veteran who lived in his neighborhood in Columbia.

Bobby Davidson, 82, was found unresponsive on the floor of his modest home in April 2021 after Hayes called 911 for a welfare check. By October, Davidson was dead, and Hayes had used his power of attorney over Davidson’s personal affairs to loot his neighbor’s savings, buying new cars, investment properties, and rental homes.

In a federal courthouse Wednesday, U.S. Judge Mary Lewis sentenced Hayes to 36 months in federal prison. His wife, Naomi Harris, was sentenced to 18 months.

“It was an egregious fraud...of everything he had earned over a lifetime.” said Assistant US Attorney Winston Holliday. “If by some miracle he had recovered, he would have been destitute.”

The sentencing followed Hayes’ guilty plea to wire fraud. His wife, Naomi, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony, or helping cover up a serious crime. The case was initially brought to the attention of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department who brought the Secret Service, which has expertise in financial crimes, into the case.

Federal guidelines indicated Hayes should get a sentence of a little over eight years in prison. But Holliday said he was receptive to a lesser sentence because Hayes had confessed immediately and was helping to convert assets purchased with stolen money back into cash so they could be returned to Hayes’ estate.

“I took care of him, I thought I could take care of my family too,” said Hayes, weeping. “I thought God left it to me. I didn’t know I was stealing from him.”

When Davidson was in the hospital, Prisma Health was unable to locate any of his next of kin. So Prisma reached out to Hayes, who had been listed as a contact by emergency responders. Hayes, who had been acquainted with Davidson for years, initially agreed to sign a medical power of attorney in order to get Davidson into a nursing facility.

But Hayes said he was unaware of the responsibilities and obligations that came with the role. “I started getting medical bills in the mail. $15,000, $20,000 – I got one for $102,000.”

Panicked, Hayes said that he accepted a Prisma representative’s suggestion that he set up a durable power of attorney, giving him full control over Davidson’s assets.

After he got the durable power of attorney, Sam Hayes kept trying to locate a relative of Davidson’s with no success, he told the judge. Davidson’s only known relative, his mother, was dead.

At that point, Hayes said, he concluded that having the durable power of attorney meant “I had control of his money. I thought it meant I could do what I wanted with it.”

By the time Davidson died in October 2021, almost all of the money had been spent according to the US Attorney’s Office. Hayes bought himself a new Chrysler, an Infiniti for his wife and a new Toyota for his son. As well as purchasing land and investment properties, Hayes paid off his own mortgage and gave money to his sister, which she used to pay off her own home.

Sam Hayes’ attorney, Taylor Bell, described his client as a hard-working man whose most advanced education was at a segregated high school in Clarendon County.

Hayes spent five years in the U.S. Army, leaving with an honorable discharge. Later, Hayes worked as a painter and handyman. Over his career, his earnings ranged from $20,000 to $36,000 a year — “barely over minimum wage,” Bell told the judge. “Mr. Hayes had never seen that much money.”

At the time of the theft, Sam Hayes was already suffering from lung cancer and congestive heart failure. He is undergoing immunotherapy and has received courses of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

“He has a mean time of survival of 19 months,” Bell said, who stated that Hayes had a 44% chance of living five years.

“Anything within the [sentencing] guidelines is a life sentence.”

Ruminating on a proper sentence, Judge Lewis said that Harris qualified for a lower prison term because of his background, his serious illnesses and, most of all, because he had not tried to hide what he did and was helping convert the money he stole back into cash to give to the government.

The judge said, “It sounds like you started out in a good place and got in way over your head.”

But, she added, “I’m concerned you knew the difference between using the money to pay medical bills for the victim and using the money to pay for things for your family and your debts.”

“I thought it was God’s blessing to me to help my family,” said Hayes, beginning to weep. “If I had known it was stealing from that man, I never would have done it.”

“I apologize to the state of SC. I apologize to the Davidson family… Everybody that was dear to me in my heart, that I was close to, I made them suffer because of that money.”

Noami Harris asks for mercy

When his wife’s sentence of 18 months in federal prison was read out, Sam Hayes held his head in his hands.

“I would ask the court to have mercy,” Naomi Hayes told the court, “I accept responsibility.”

The judge agreed that Naomi Hayes, 65, a retired registered nurse who had worked at Prisma Health Baptist and the University of South Carolina, was less to blame than her husband but should have been aware of the fraud.

“She definitely went along, but I don’t know without Sam’s influence on her that she would have cooked this up herself... This was not concocted by Mrs. Hayes at all,” said Holliday.

In arguing for a reduced sentence, Holliday described the couple as model defendants who had taken responsibility for their actions and assisted law enforcement in recovering the assets.

Although Naomi Harris’ lawyer, Ramie Shalabi, described his client as “a perfect candidate for probation,” Holliday said she definitely knew her husband was stealing the life savings of a vulnerable neighbor.

“We can’t lose sight of whom the victim was in this case — an 82-year-old man whose accounts were cleaned out in just four months,” Holliday said. “You don’t want people out there to come across a situation like this and think they found their own lottery ticket.”

Lewis told Naomi Hayes that once her husband put $250,000 in a bank account for her, she had to know “something was going on. You should have put a stop to it.”

The couple is set to report to prison sometime before Dec. 1, after Sam Hayes has completed his 12th and final immunotherapy treatment.

“This was a major screw-up,” Lewis told Naomi Hayes. “It’s just awful what you did. You don’t seem like the kind of person who would do this, but you are.”

Reporter John Monk contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated. Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • San Jose scores late to earn tie and hand Toronto FC another painful lesson

    TORONTO — A 2-2 tie that felt like a loss proved to be another painful lesson for Toronto FC as it rebuilds under coach Bob Bradley. Jack Skahan, who entered the game in the 83rd minute, scored his first MLS goal two minutes into stoppage time to earn the San Jose Earthquakes a road point and spoil a spirited Toronto comeback Saturday. "Painful," said Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who made a fine save to deny Jeremy Ebobisse seconds earlier. "Yes painful but also (a) great reaction in the

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w