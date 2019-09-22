Columbia College volleyball player dies after falling off ladder early Saturday morning

Shelby Meyer fell around 2 a.m. on Saturday while attempting to climb a ladder to the roof of an apartment building in downtown Columbia, Missouri. (Reuters)

A Columbia College volleyball player died early on Saturday morning after falling off a ladder, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Shelby Meyer was attempting to climb onto the roof of an apartment building south of campus near downtown Columbia, Missouri, around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning when she fell. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. She was 21.

Police are currently investigating the incident, though said they found no evidence of foul play.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that we have lost another member of the Columbia College community,” president Scott Dalrymple said in a statement. “Sadly, student Shelby Meyer died in a tragic accident early Saturday morning off-campus ... This is a very difficult time for our campus community with the tragic loss of two of our students in as many weeks and we want to be able to support the students, faculty, and staff who are dealing with the loss of a friend, teammate, classmate and student.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shelby’s family and all of those whose lives have been touched by knowing her.”

Meyer was a junior at Columbia, and had just transferred to the school this semester. The Festus, Missouri, native is the second Columbia student killed this month, per the Post-Dispatch, following a shooting near campus on Sept. 13.

