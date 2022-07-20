A Columbia Chick-fil-A is moving. Here’s the last day the old spot will be open

After a three-decade run, a Columbia Chick-fil-A restaurant has set a closing date as it prepares to move to a new location.

The Chick-fil-A at 2600 Decker Blvd. has said on social media and on a sign in front of the store that the final day at that location will be Saturday, July 23. The Chick-fil-A has been at that address since 1992.

The restaurant is moving to a new spot about a mile-and-a-half away at 7515 Two Notch Road, where it will open on Aug. 4. The new location will be about a quarter mile north of Interstate 20. It will be next door to a Waffle House on one side and a Best Western Plus hotel on the other. There’s a Lizard’s Thicket restaurant across the street.

The move puts the Chick-fil-A much closer to Interstate 20 than the Decker Boulevard location.

Chick-fil-A also is in the midst of at least one other change in the Midlands. The company has demolished its store at 294 Harbison Blvd. in the busy Harbison shopping district. It will rebuild a new version of the restaurant back on the site, with more square footage and a multi-lane drive-thru.

There are more than a dozen Chick-fil-A stores in the Columbia and Lexington areas, according to a restaurant locator tool on the company’s website.