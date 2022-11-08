Colts trying to adapt to 3rd straight week of major change

  • New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, center, is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    1/5

    Colts trying to adapt to 3rd straight week of major change

    New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, center, is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    2/5

    Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense

    Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, left, is brought down by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, below center, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    3/5

    Colts trying to adapt to 3rd straight week of major change

    New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, left, is brought down by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, below center, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    4/5

    Colts trying to adapt to 3rd straight week of major change

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, left, brings down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    5/5

    Colts trying to adapt to 3rd straight week of major change

    New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, left, brings down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, center, is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, left, is brought down by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, below center, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, left, brings down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
·4 min read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis Colts spent two weeks downplaying the changes at quarterback, on the coaching staff and the trade that sent well-liked running back Nyheim Hines out of town.

They said it's all part of the business.

Now, they must get acclimated to an even bigger change after owner Jim Irsay fired coach Frank Reich and hired two-time All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as interim coach Monday, less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in team history.

Players didn't blame Reich, the play-caller, for the woes.

''He can't go out there and play the game,'' center Ryan Kelly said Sunday. ''Everybody has a job in this league. It doesn't matter what your role is, you have to do your job. Certainly on offense, we didn't get it done collectively.''

But this was not a one-time problem or just another bad game.

Indy failed to a score touchdown for the third time this season, allowed nine more sacks to put its league-leading total at 35 and went for 0 for 14 on third down. The 121 total yards and 43 net yards passing were Indy's worst single-game totals since 1997 and the Colts finished with a 0% third-down conversion rate for only the second time on record.

It has been that kind of year.

Week 1 produced the first tie in the franchise's Indianapolis era. A week later, the Colts became the first NFL team to be shut out this season. They used four field goals to win a dreadful Thursday night game in Week 5 and cut ties with Reich after losing their third straight.

Can Saturday fix this? Probably not.

His only coaching experience came as head coach of Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia, from 2017-20. Most recently, the Colts Ring of Honor member served as a team consultant and ESPN analyst.

Irsay seems to believe Saturday's playing experience may help Indy find a way out of this mess, starting with finding a solution on a continually changing offensive line that added two more wrinkles Sunday when left tackle Dennis Kelly and right guard Matt Pryor were replaced by rookie Bernhard Raimann and Will Fries.

''I came in here (as a player) and nobody expected anything. I'm coming here, nobody expects anything,'' Saturday said. ''I'm auditioning, not only for this job, but for 31 others and make no mistake, the job is to win.''

WHAT'S WORKING

Run defense. Aside from the traditionally poor games against Tennessee's Derrick Henry, the Colts have been among the league's best against the run. It was also true when they limited the Patriots to 70 yards rushing and 2.5 yards per carry.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Offensive line. Where else would you start after giving up all those sacks and clearing holes for just 3.5 yards per rush? The league's highest-paid offensive line has been in flux for weeks and until its solidified, the Colts won't sustain drives.

STOCK UP

Bobby Okereke. The linebacker has been ranked among the top 10 in tackles most of this season. He had just four against the Patriots, but this game will be remembered for his knockout punch that forced a fumble to set up Indy's only points.

STOCK DOWN

TE Mo Alie-Cox. Yes, he caught two passes for 13 yards from Sam Ehlinger in what seemed like the first time he's been involved in weeks. Indy also needs one of its tight ends - Alie-Cox, rookie Jelani Woods or Kylen Granson - to emerge as a consistent blocker.

INJURIES

Woods left with a shoulder injury Sunday and defending rushing champ Jonathan Taylor has missed three games with an ankle injury. It's unclear whether Taylor will play next week at Las Vegas and the Colts didn't provide any updates Monday in the wake of the coaching change.

KEY NUMBERS

32 - The team that once routinely won shootouts with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck now ranks last in the NFL in scoring (14.7 points). Indy also is the only NFL team that has trailed after three quarters of every game this season.

NEXT STEPS

The Colts were resilient during Reich's 4 1/2-year tenure, and they'll need to be again when they visit the reeling Raiders this week. Ehlinger says he needs to ''let it rip'' and make quicker decisions - if he remains the starter. Having a healthy Taylor would help, too. But the biggest question is how they will respond to their new coach and yet another week of tumult.

---

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Auston Matthews does not need to fight

    Superstar centre Auston Matthews came in for criticism for refusing to drop his gloves against Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny but as the Maple Leafs franchise player, Matthews should stay focused on offensive production and let his teammates handle the rest.&nbsp;

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Bruins parting ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller

    Boston Bruins' President Cam Neely announced that the team is parting ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller, days after signing the controversial prospect to an entry-level contract.

  • Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

    Maxime Crépeau was expected to serve as Canada’s second keeper at the World Cup later this month.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i