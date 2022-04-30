Colts spend draft weekend plugging holes, adding depth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL MAROT
·4 min read
  • FILE - Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against SMU on Nov. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. Pierce was selected by the Indianapolis Colts during the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 29. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
    1/4

    NFL Draft Colts Football

    FILE - Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against SMU on Nov. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. Pierce was selected by the Indianapolis Colts during the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 29. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jake Kline, of Missouri, shows off his new Indianapolis Colts chain at Fremont Street Experience as the NFL football draft is in town Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
    2/4

    NFL Draft Football

    Jake Kline, of Missouri, shows off his new Indianapolis Colts chain at Fremont Street Experience as the NFL football draft is in town Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indianapolis Colts fan Michael Hopson wears a costume with hist team's logo before the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    3/4

    NFL Draft Football

    Indianapolis Colts fan Michael Hopson wears a costume with hist team's logo before the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Anthony Castonzo announces Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce as the Indianapolis Colts selection during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    4/4

    NFL Draft Football

    Anthony Castonzo announces Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce as the Indianapolis Colts selection during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against SMU on Nov. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. Pierce was selected by the Indianapolis Colts during the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 29. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
Jake Kline, of Missouri, shows off his new Indianapolis Colts chain at Fremont Street Experience as the NFL football draft is in town Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Indianapolis Colts fan Michael Hopson wears a costume with hist team's logo before the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Anthony Castonzo announces Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce as the Indianapolis Colts selection during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alec Pierce
    American football wide receiver

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard began the offseason by upgrading the defense.

He never lost sight of the more pressing need: finding offensive playmakers.

On a draft weekend that started slowly, Ballard creatively found ways to maneuver his way through the rounds to add receiver Alec Pierce of Cincinnati, tight ends in Jelani Woods of Virginia and Andrew Ogletree of Youngstown State, and a possible starting left tackle.

“Holy cow, I mean what Chris has done, I don't think we could have improved it,” team owner Jim Irsay said Saturday as the final four rounds were held. “I've just watched in wonderment as he worked the draft and worked the first three rounds.”

Somehow, after starting the weekend with no first-rounder and seven choices, Ballard plugged key holes and added depth. How did he do it?

Ballard traded back in the second round and took the 6-foot-3, 211-pound Pierce, who was clocked at 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash. His size, speed and body control combination make him an immediate deep threat and an ideal complement to Michael Pittman Jr.

Then he chose Woods, an intriguing 6-7, 253-pound red zone target, with the first of two third-round picks before adding Bernhard Raimann, the Central Michigan tackle from Austria. Raimann played his first two college seasons at tight end before moving to left tackle, where he may become the long-term replacement for Anthony Castonzo.

“He blocked people on tape,” Ballard said. "He’s still learning how to play the position. The growth from his junior to his senior season, we think he’s going to keep taking those incremental jumps."

Ballard also added a developmental tight end with the 6-7, 250-pound Ogletree. He caught 40 passes for 391 yards over his final two college seasons at Youngstown State after starting his career at Division II Findlay.

“You’re always looking for guys who can make plays in the clutch, on third down, chunk plays, and you want guys in the skill position room who are unselfish because we move guys around, spread it around," coach Frank Reich said. “Both those guys we got early, they check all those boxes”

GETTING DEFENSIVE

After trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the NFL's 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, in free agency, Ballard used his first three picks on offense. Eventually, he got back to the defense.

Indy traded up to take hard-hitting safety Nick Cross of Maryland late in the third round. The Colts also drafted defensive tackles Eric Johnson of Missouri State and Curtis Brooks of Cincinnati in the fifth and sixth rounds, and closed out the weekend by taking safety Rodney Thomas II of Yale in Round 7.

MORE ON WENTZ

Irsay also credited Ballard with doing the best he could with an awkward quarterback situation by dealing Carson Wentz for a third-round pick and then acquiring Matt Ryan for a third.

“He parted the sea,” Irsay said. “I don’t think anyone, him included, thought you get what he did for Carson, bring Matt Ryan in here and make that situation happen.”

QUOTABLE

“I think we needed an influx of youth and we were still pretty young,” Ballard said. “Look, we all know what makes people better — having to compete — and we think we’ve added some guys who can push that competition to that level, to another level.”

PAIRED UP

Since moving to Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts drafted only two Cincinnati Bearcats: linebacker Tyjuan Hagler in 2005 and defensive tackle Ricardo Matthews in 2010. They doubled that total this weekend with Pierce and Brooks.

Pierce was thrilled for his former teammates — and the one who will be in the same locker room in the NFL.

“It’s been really special the past couple of days seeing guys go, seeing Ahmad (Gardner) go fourth overall, more guys go yesterday and even more today. I think we’re up to nine now,” Pierce said before addressing the selection of Brooks. “I’m super happy for him. He’s going to be a special player.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Host Canadians start 7s rugby event in Langford with pair of wins

    LANGFORD, B.C. — Canada got the start it was looking for at HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event as the host side opened up with a pair of wins at the 12-team event. With a small but vocal fan base at the morning 19-10 victory over Spain that grew to a larger, more boisterous gathering by a mid-afternoon 43-0 thrashing of Mexico, Canada set up an anticipated evening matchup against No. 1-ranked Australia. After a more than two-year absence from its home base at Starlight Stadium due to the COVID-19

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Canada routs Mexico to win 2nd straight in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    Canada got the start it was looking for at HSBC Canada Women's Sevens event as the host side opened up with a pair of wins at the 12-team event. With a small but vocal fan base at the morning 19-10 victory over Spain that grew to a larger, more boisterous gathering by a mid-afternoon 43-0 thrashing of Mexico, Canada set up an anticipated evening matchup against No. 1-ranked Australia. After a more than two-year absence from its home base at Starlight Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrict

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Football legend Didier Drogba is working on more than just football

    Drogba has been working hard behind the scenes on bringing peace to Ivory Coast.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.