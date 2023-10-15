How Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson made one fan's day

One lucky Indianapolis Colts fan got a very special surprise for his birthday gift: an appearance from Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Tras McMillian, a freelance journalist for FOX and CBS's local TV station affiliates, posted to Twitter/X Thursday that his fiancée invited Richardson to their house for the birthday festivities. The rookie quarterback showed up to the house, hung out with McMillian and his family and signed a jersey as an extra birthday gift.

"Words can’t describe how thrilling this moment was for myself to share with my loved ones," the journalist wrote in his post.

Talk about a pleasant surprise, well this one takes the cake!! My Fiancé got Colts starting QB, Anthony Richardson to pull up to the house and kick it with the family for my birthday today. Words can’t describe how thrilling this moment was for myself to share with my loved ones. pic.twitter.com/L9VQf5F9vC — Tras “TRACE” McMillian (@TrasLive) October 13, 2023

Anthony Richardson endearing himself to Indianapolis

The birthday surprise is just the latest example in how Richardson has quickly endeared himself to the Colts and the Indianapolis community as a whole.

In one story shared in May by Jake Query on Indianapolis sports radio's "Kevin and Query" show, Richardson reportedly stayed behind after a dinner with many other potential draftees to help clean up. When told by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent that it was unnecessary, the Colts rookie told him, "We left this room in an unacceptable condition, and it’s not right for us to expect the staff to clean it all up."

In August, ESPN's Stephen Holder reported that Richardson would stay after practice almost every day to sign autographs for fans, to the point that the team would have to drag him off of the field.

In September, Holder reported that the rookie quarterback expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he got from his new Colts teammates by gifting them all Apple AirPods Max headphones. The headphones currently sell for $549 each.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws the ball on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Anthony Richardson injury updates

Richardson was forced to leave the Colts' Week 5 game against the Titans after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. While MRI results revealed he did not suffer a tear in his labrum, they did show a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder.

Indianapolis decided to place their quarterback on injured reserve on Wednesday, which would keep him out at least four weeks. The team initially hoped Richardson would be able to rehab his shoulder in time to return before the end of the season according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. After further examination of the shoulder, it's possible or even likely the injury would require surgery, which would end the rookie's season after just four games.

Anthony Richardson stats

Should Richardson's rookie campaign truly be over, here's where his stats would stand after his shortened first season.

The quarterback completed 50 of his 84 total pass attempts (59.5% completion rate) with 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as a passer, good for an 87.3 passer rating.

As a rusher, Richardson accumulated 136 yards on 25 attempts (5.4 yards average) with four rushing touchdowns.

