Colts QB Anthony Richardson throws 5th INT of season on awful decision at goal line

The Bears blew two opportunities to tie the score before halftime

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson threw his fifth interception of the season on a questionable pass at the goal line versus the Chicago Bears in Week 3. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has awed observers with his athletic talent and sheer arm strength. But decision-making is still an issue for the second-year signal caller, which he showed in the second quarter of Week 3's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

On third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Richardson faked a handoff to Jonathan Taylor then rolled left. With Jack Sanborn closing in on a pass rush, the QB had tight end Drew Ogletree open near the pylon and Ashton Dulin open toward the back corner of the end zone.

An accurate throw to the sideline or to the back pylon likely would have resulted in a touchdown and 7–0 lead for the Colts. Yet Richardson instead just flung the ball to the area between the two pylons where three Bears defenders were standing and Tremaine Edmunds easily made an interception.

The pick was Richardson's fifth of the season, less than three full games into the 2024-25 season.

Indianapolis did take a 7–0 lead later in the quarter after Jaylon Jones intercepted Caleb Williams at the Colts' 25-yard line. Richardson hit Kylen Granson for a 40-yard pass, followed by a 29-yard run by Taylor for the score.

What is D’Andre Swift and the #Bears offense doing? pic.twitter.com/id9DOXck7q — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) September 22, 2024

Chicago had two opportunities to tie the game 7–7 before halftime, but squandered both. On 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, D'Andre Swift was tackled for a 12-yard loss attempting to run left, finding no room at the 8, then slipping another five yards back as he tried to elude tacklers.

The Bears got the ball back with 0:51 remaining in the half after forcing Indianapolis to punt. After driving to the Colts' 45, Chicago opted for a Hail Mary pass rather than attempt a 63-yard field goal. Williams' heave was caught by DJ Moore, but at the 1-yard line as time expired.