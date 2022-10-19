Colts owner Jim Irsay: 'There's merit to remove' Dan Snyder as owner of the Commanders

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·5 min read

NEW YORK — Following an investigation and an inquiry by the House Oversight Committee over allegations of a toxic workplace at the Washington Commanders organization, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there is “merit” to remove Daniel Snyder as the owner of the team.

Irsay spoke Tuesday afternoon at the Conrad Downtown Hotel in lower Manhattan, where the NFL is holding its fall league meeting.

“I assume we’re going to get into more and more discussion on that,” Irsay said. “It’s a difficult situation. I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the (Commanders). I think it’s something that we have to review. We have to look at all the evidence and we have to be thorough in going forward. But I think it’s something that has to be given serious consideration.”

His comments present the harshest rebuke any NFL owner has publicly made about Snyder and his standing in the league.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

GO AWAY: Dan Snyder is bigger embarrassment to NFL than any dirt he could possibly have

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay

The Commanders responded to Irsay on Tuesday evening in a statement from a team spokesperson, reiterating their stance that Snyder would not voluntarily sell the franchise.

“It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” the statement said. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to formally respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won’t.”

Commanders team spokesman Sean DeBarbieri confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that Daniel Snyder was not representing the team at the fall meeting, as his wife, Commanders co-CEO Tanya Snyder and team president Jason Wright were in attendance.

The NFL has appointed Mary Jo White, the former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to investigate claims of financial misconduct and allegations of sexual assault against Snyder, both of which he has denied.

“I believe in the workplace today, the standard that the shield stands for in the NFL, that you have to stand for that and protect that,” said Irsay, who was suspended in 2014 for violating the league's personal conduct policy after a DWI.

“I think that once owners talk amongst each other, they’ll arrive to the right decision. Unfortunately, I believe that’s the road we probably need to go down and we probably need to finish the investigation, but it’s gravely concerning to me the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years.”

A recent report from ESPN indicated that Snyder had collected dirt on fellow owners and league executives and would potentially publicly expose them if he faced the pressure of removal.

“I don’t know about that,” Irsay said when asked if he thought Snyder had damaging information on other owners. “I could care less. You can investigate me until the cows come home, that’s not going to back me off. Private investigators or any of that stuff, to me, I just shrug it off. It’s irrelevant to me. I don’t know about any of that stuff, I just focus on the issue of what’s happened in Washington, and to me, it’s gravely concerning.”

Snyder penned a letter dated Monday that was distributed to each NFL owner Tuesday. In it, he denied the contents of the ESPN story, but felt the need to particularly address the claim that he has dirt on other owners.

“That is patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously,” Snyder wrote in the letter, which was obtained by USA TODAY Sports. “I have never hired any private investigator to look into any owner or the Commissioner. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. And I never would.”

According to league policy, there would need to be 24 votes from the other owners to approve Snyder’s removal through a sale of the team.

When asked if he thought there was enough support to get to the 24 votes, Irsay said he thought “potentially there will be.” Irsay added that he has known Snyder over the years but that they're not close.

Irsay's comments came before an owners-only session Tuesday during which NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asked ownership to refrain from commenting until the conclusion of White's investigation.

“I said it to the membership: ‘Speculation without facts is not a very positive thing to do,’” Goodell said later during a press conference to conclude the event. “I think everyone deserves to have the facts to make sure those decisions are made with facts and the membership will have that opportunity.”

Though Goodell said he preferred owners withhold making public comments on Snyder and the Commanders, he simply said “No” when asked if he was surprised or disappointed that Irsay did go public.

The several team owners who passed by reporters as they were exiting the hotel declined to comment.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did repeat a phrase from an earlier radio interview on Tuesday and said: “This is a media issue more than it is an ownership issue.”

The White investigation is separate from the one concluded in July 2021 that looked into allegations that cheerleaders were secretly video taped in various stages of undress and other female employees were subjected to sexual advancements and lewd comments from team employees. That investigation was conducted by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson and resulted in a $10 million fine the NFL imposed on Washington.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colts' Jim Irsay: 'Merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner

Latest Stories

  • NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls

    Concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties and Washington owner Dan Snyder have dominated headlines six weeks into an NFL season that’s featured plenty of comebacks and close games, too. There isn’t expected to be any significant news on any of the hot topics when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday. Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders became a big issue again last week when ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that he has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

  • Amazon shoppers rave about this 'perfect' A-line dress — it's just $25, today only

    Enjoy a flattering silhouette and hidden pockets at a sweet price.

  • Lawyers for ex-Washington employees seek explanation from Roger Goodell on Dan Snyder allegation

    ESPN reported Commanders owner Daniel Snyder used information from an NFL-commissioned investigation as a "tip sheet" to help create a "enemies list."

  • Colts' Jim Irsay on Dan Snyder: I believe there’s merit to remove him as Commanders owner

    Later Wednesday, the Cowboys' Jerry Jones said all owners agreed they wouldn't comment on the situation, while NFL commissioner Roger Goodell dismissed further speculation.

  • Chiefs fans have ideas on who KC should add after report of Kelce contract restructure

    The move freed up some salary-cap space for the Chiefs, and fans are hopeful that means help is coming.

  • Trump criticized for 'insulting and disgusting' Truth Social post about American Jews

    Trump criticized for 'insulting and disgusting' Truth Social post about American Jews

  • South Florida Jewish leaders critical of Trump's comments

    Former President Donald Trump's social media post about "U.S. Jews" and Israel certainly didn't go unnoticed by many in South Florida's Jewish community.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea