Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts dropped a bombshell on the NFL on Monday, first by firing head coach Frank Reich and then by naming former Pro Bowl center and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach.

Saturday’s hiring comes as a shock.

A six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, Saturday has only coached at the high school level, leading his team, Hebron Christian in Dacula, Ga., to a 20-16 record over three seasons.

Former Indianapolis Colts player Jeff Saturday waves to the crowd during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony for Tarik Glenn on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

But Saturday left that role to expand the role where he’s been visible the last couple of years, working as an NFL analyst for ESPN.

Without Reich or fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on staff, the Colts do not have a lot of experienced offensive minds, but there were plenty of potential interim coaching options. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley coached the Jacksonville Jaguars for four seasons, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone is widely respected and senior defensive assistant John Fox has been a head coach for the Bears, Broncos and Panthers.

By naming Saturday as the team’s interim coach, the Colts now have three players from the Manning days on staff. Reggie Wayne is the team’s wide receivers coach, and Cato June is an assistant linebackers coach.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jeff Saturday named Colts' interim head coach after Frank Reich fired