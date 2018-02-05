Colts mourn Edwin Jackson as details of alleged suspect emerge

While members of the Philadelphia Eagles continue to experience the greatest joy the NFL offers, members of the Indianapolis Colts are dealing with one of life’s greatest sadnesses: the loss of a teammate.

Early Sunday morning, 26-year-old Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, were killed on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis as they were standing by a stopped vehicle. Police investigators believe Monroe had pulled off the highway because Jackson had become ill.

As news spread of Jackson’s death, stories began to come forward of the linebacker’s personality, from family and teammates alike.

“Edwin was an amazing young man that filed our lives with joy and pride,” his family said in a statement to 11alive.com. “He was kind, thoughtful, humble, passionate about football and loved his family. We ask that all who were blessed to have crossed his path remember him and his amazing smile.”

The Colts, who are in transition as it’s expected that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will officially accept the job as Indianapolis’ head coach on Monday, have been posting only tributes to Jackson on their Twitter feed, from newly-retired coach Bruce Arians, who was the first to coach Jackson when he was signed to the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2015, to current and former teammates.

Rest In Peace Edwin Jackson. Gone too soon. Fine young man!#poundcake pic.twitter.com/Ve1wNQSBUX — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) February 5, 2018





I’m still in disbelief. My prayers go out to your family and everyone that knew you for the tremendous man you were. RIP, Edwin Jackson. #RIP53 #ColtsNation @Colts pic.twitter.com/YlzX72RHOe — Brandon Williams (@brandonw885) February 4, 2018





Grief is price you pay for truly loving someone. There a lot of people grieving today. Rest In Peace, my brother. You will forever be missed. pic.twitter.com/M2qPJJo9PS — Matthias Farley (@mfarley41) February 5, 2018