Colts' Matt Ryan on pace to shatter season fumble record

MICHAEL MAROT
·3 min read
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    1/4

    Titans Colts Football

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton recovers a fumble in front of teammate Joshua Kalu in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    2/4

    Titans Colts Football

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton recovers a fumble in front of teammate Joshua Kalu in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan meets with Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper following an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Titans defeated the Colts 24-17. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    3/4

    Titans Colts Football

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan meets with Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper following an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Titans defeated the Colts 24-17. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    4/4

    Titans Colts Football

    Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton recovers a fumble in front of teammate Joshua Kalu in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan meets with Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper following an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Titans defeated the Colts 24-17. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan came to Indianapolis to win games, maybe even a championship.

Four weeks into the season, it all seems to be slipping through Ryan's figures — literally.

Ryan fumbled twice in a 24-17 loss to rival Tennessee on Sunday, giving the 15-year veteran nine fumbles in four games. That puts him on pace for 38 fumbles this season, which would easily surpass the NFL record of 23 set by Kerry Collins in 2001 and matched by Daunte Culpepper in 2002.

The 37-year-old Ryan also threw his fifth interception and was sacked three times. He's as upset as anyone in the Colts locker room with the plight of 1-2-1 Indianapolis.

“I think you've just got to protect it better,” the 2016 NFL MVP said. “It’s a very uncharacteristic four-game stretch for me. It’s something I’ve got to clean up and get better at. If we can put together a clean game, I think we can be very good.”

So far it's not been good, and not just for Ryan, acquired from Atlanta in the offseason after 14 years with the Falcons.

While the Colts running game has ground to a halt, Indy's pass protection has been less than adequate and slow starts have become the norm.

Ryan's ability to keep two hands on the ball has been the biggest disappointment.

With 13 games left, Ryan is three short of matching his worst season fumble total. He's lost three of those fumbles, two shy of his career worst.

Colts coach Frank Reich knows his team can't keep giving away the ball — and scoring chances like they did Sunday — and make the playoffs. So something must change.

“I’m not going to sit here and point fingers at Matt or anybody else on the turnovers,” Reich said. “Sometimes, they’re on your quarterback, sometimes there’s a little bit more to it than that. But we look at it, we judge each one. We’ve just got to get better at it.”

The Colts don't believe things can get much worse.

One year after sharing the league lead for best turnover margin (plus-14), the Colts head to Denver on Thursday night with a minus-6 margin, near the bottom of the pack.

But because the Colts have been so unproductive with their moderate and deep throws, opponents have stacked line of scrimmage with extra defenders while waiting for Ryan or someone else to make a mistake. That seemed to be the game plan for Tennessee (2-2), too.

“Our guys were tough up front,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "There weren’t a whole lot of seams. We know how talented he is and we know what he can do when he hits those seams. I give our guys a lot of credit.”

Tennessee, like Houston, Jacksonville and Kansas City in previous weeks, took full advantage by hounding and harassing Ryan into miscues.

The result Sunday: Ryan had one snap bounce off his hands — initially ruled a fumble and then changed — lost another ball when he was hit while winding up to throw and fumbled again when he couldn't quite tuck the ball away on a sack.

“It's just one of those things where as you’re getting ready to pull it and they’re in the right place at the right time,” he said of one play Sunday. “You have to trust other players to get the job done but, on the other hand, the ball is in my hand every snap, so it starts with me.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Nick Nurse hails continuity and Raptors' health ahead of NBA season

    The Toronto Raptors have more returning players than any other team in the NBA and at training camp in Victoria, BC, Nick Nurse has a 20-man squad at full health to work with.&nbsp;