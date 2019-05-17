Colts lineman's offseason workout includes pushing stranded cars
When Mark Glowinski isn’t fending off would-be tacklers on the football field, he apparently enjoys pushing cars.
The Indianapolis Colts guard recently got in an offseason workout and helped out a stranded driver in one fell swoop.
The Colts tweeted out this video Thursday of Glowinski pushing a distressed Buick on an Indianapolis road.
Stranded car reportedly made it to gas station
According to WTHR in Indianapolis, the driver — apparently out of gas — was able to coast to a gas station at the end of the block thanks to Glowinski’s shove.
With the gas station that close, it seems the driver could have easily walked to the gas station and filled up a portable gas can.
But that wouldn’t have been nearly as fun.
And Glowinski wouldn’t have this cool video to show off.
