Colts lineman David Parry sentenced to probation in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) -- Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to reduced charges stemming from a Feb. 25 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say the 25-year-old Parry was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last month to disorderly conduct and attempted unlawful means of transportation.

Parry was arrested and accused of assaulting the driver of a motorized cart and then stealing and crashing the vehicle, which was being used as a taxi.

According to Scottsdale police, the driver had picked up Parry and two other people and the assault and theft occurred after the driver dropped off the other two people and got out of the cart to be paid.

Police say Parry showed signs of impairment when arrested.

