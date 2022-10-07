Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

  • Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. The Colts defeated the Broncos 12-9 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    1/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. The Colts defeated the Broncos 12-9 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) reacts to losing after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. The Colts defeated the Broncos 12-9 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    2/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) reacts to losing after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. The Colts defeated the Broncos 12-9 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) reacts after losing an NFL football game to the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. The Colts defeated the Broncos 12-9 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    3/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) reacts after losing an NFL football game to the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. The Colts defeated the Broncos 12-9 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Indianapolis Colts place kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) celebrates his field goal with punter Matt Haack (6) in overtime during an NFL football game, against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    4/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Indianapolis Colts place kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) celebrates his field goal with punter Matt Haack (6) in overtime during an NFL football game, against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indianapolis Colts place kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) kicks a field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    5/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Indianapolis Colts place kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) kicks a field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to throw under pressure from Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    6/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to throw under pressure from Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) celebrates his interception in the end zone against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    7/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) celebrates his interception in the end zone against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) stretches for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    8/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) stretches for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Denver Broncos fan watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    9/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    A Denver Broncos fan watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles is carted off the field after an injury against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    10/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles is carted off the field after an injury against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) makes a catch as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    11/15

    APTOPIX Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) makes a catch as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    12/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) huddles up his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    13/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) huddles up his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field after an injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    14/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field after an injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns, right, celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    15/15

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns, right, celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. The Colts defeated the Broncos 12-9 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) reacts to losing after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. The Colts defeated the Broncos 12-9 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) reacts after losing an NFL football game to the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. The Colts defeated the Broncos 12-9 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Indianapolis Colts place kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) celebrates his field goal with punter Matt Haack (6) in overtime during an NFL football game, against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Indianapolis Colts place kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) kicks a field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to throw under pressure from Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) celebrates his interception in the end zone against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) stretches for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
A Denver Broncos fan watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles is carted off the field after an injury against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) makes a catch as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) huddles up his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field after an injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns, right, celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
ARNIE STAPLETON
·4 min read

DENVER (AP) — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Gilmore also intercepted Wilson's pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin’s tying field goal.

McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history that pitted quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each, but it featured zero touchdowns.

The Broncos (2-3) decided against a tying chip-shot field goal by Brandon McManus, and Wilson lined up in the shotgun next to running back Melvin Gordon, then threw incomplete over the middle.

Matt Ryan grinded out the victory despite throwing two interceptions into the hands of safety Caden Sterns, fumbling for the 10th time this season and getting sacked six times, giving him 21 so far.

McLaughlin sent it to overtime with a 31-yarder with 5 seconds left in regulation after Gilmore intercepted Wilson's pass to Jerry Jeudy in the end zone on third-and-4 from the 13.

That kick capped the Colts' longest drive of the night, 68 yards in 10 plays.

The Colts won the overtime coin toss and Ryan drove them into field-goal range again.

Many fans were wondering if this game would be one of revenge — Phillip Lindsay returning to his hometown to beat the Broncos — or redemption — Gordon atoning for his big fumble Sunday that was returned 68 yards for a touchdown by the Raiders.

It turned out to be neither.

Lindsay ran for 40 yards on 11 carries ad Gordon had 54 yards on 15 carries, but he was flipped by safety Rodney McLoyd Jr. at the 6e on his way to the end zone when it appeared he had an open path to the winning touchdown.

Sterns picked off two of Ryan's passes, the second one leading to a 45-yard field goal and a 9-6 lead with 3:19 left in the third quarter. But the boobirds were out again at Empower Field after Andrew Beck dropped a touchdown pass two plays after Sterns’ second interception.

The prime-time game was a streaming snooze-fest pitting veteran quarterbacks struggling with their new teams, both of whom were missing their best running back and several key defenders.

It looked like neither team practiced much during the week because neither team did as they worked in new running backs and replaced key defenders on a short work week.

And as is common on Thursday nights, there was a rash of injuries with the most serious to Indy’s Kwity Payne (leg) and Denver’s Garett Bolles (right knee), both of whom were carted oft.

The only scoring before halftime came on field goals of 33 and 44 yards by McManus and a 52-yarder by McLaughlin with 12 seconds left before the break.

McLaughlin’s 51-yarder tied it in the third quarter, and Grover Stewart preserved the tie by blocking McManus’ attempt from 34 yards after Courtland Sutton’s 51-yard catch in which he wrested the ball from teammate Montrell Washington.

With reigning NFL champion Jonathan Taylor (ankle, toe) out for Indy and the Broncos lamenting the loss of Javonte Williams to a shredded right knee, the grind-it-out nature of the game was entirely expected.

The Colts came in averaging 14.3 points a game, the lowest in Ryan’s 16-year career, and the Broncos entered the night avearging 16.5 points, the worst in Wilson’s 11-year career.

Nyheim Hines got the start for Indy, but he went out with a head injury after his third snap when D.J. Jones knocked him down and Hines’ helmet bounced on the ground. He wobbled as he tried to leave the field on his own and had to be guided to the sideline, where he was evaluated for a concussion.

INJURIES

Paye was carted off in the fourth quarterback with a leg injury. He was injured on Rodney Thomas II’s 35-yard interception return. When Hines wobbled after getting to his feet, the medical personnel rushed onto the field and helped him to the sideline, taking no chances of a repeat of what happened to Tua Tagovailoa and Cameron Brate last week. Starting C Ryan Kelly left with a hip injury in the second quarter. WR Austin Dulin (foot) left in the third quarter.

The Broncos lost two starting defenders to knee injuries just before halftime, ILB Josey Jewell and CB Ronald Darby. Wilson was evaluated for a head injury after his interception but was cleared and didn’t miss any snaps. DE Dre’Mont Jones also was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter. LB Baron Browning injured a wrist in the fourth quarter, as well, before Bolles was carted off with a leg injury.

UP NEXT

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 16, and the Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Oct. 17.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can