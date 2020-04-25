Colts get potential quarterback of the future, select Jacob Eason in fourth round

The Indianapolis Colts got their potential quarterback of the future Saturday. With their fourth-round pick, the Colts drafted Washington quarterback Jacob Eason.

Eason, 22, will go to a great spot to kick off his NFL career. With Philip Rivers tabbed as the team’s short-term starter, Eason will have a chance to sit for a year and learn from one of the best veteran passers in the game. On top of that, Eason will have a season to get familiar with Frank Reich’s offense.

Having a year to learn the ropes could have a significant impact on Eason, who only played in 29 total games in college. After a promising freshman year at Georgia, Eason got hurt as a sophomore and lost his job to Jake Fromm. Eason then transferred to Washington, where he threw for 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 2019.

Because of that, it’s believed Eason will need some time to develop in the NFL. Our own Eric Edholm noted Eason’s tremendous arm as a huge asset, but said Eason must cut down on his poor decisions and develop a better sense of pressure to succeed in the NFL.

Despite being replaced by Fromm at Georgia, Eason went off the board first. At 122nd overall, Eason was the sixth quarterback to be selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

