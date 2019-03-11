Colts free agency guide: Indy in business with few team needs, ton of cap space

The Colts enter 2019 free agency with the most salary-cap space in the NFL, roughly $102 million, according to OverTheCap.com. Yet in glancing at Indianapolis’ roster and how it projects for the coming season, one struggles to find glaring team needs.

This is what happens when a general manager knows what he's doing.

Of the 19 players the Colts have drafted since Chris Ballard was hired as GM in 2017, 14 are projected to either start or earn significant playing time in 2019. More importantly, the contract quarterback Andrew Luck signed in 2016 looks more like a bargain than a risk in the wake of his reemergence last season.

Financially and roster construction-wise, Indianapolis is in as good of a place as an NFL team can be heading into the 2019 league year. That’s why the "team needs" we are listing for the Colts in free agency are more like "desired luxuries." After all, this team is coming off an appearance in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs with its coaching staff and core of star players still intact.

Colts team needs

Defensive line

Wide receiver

Safety

Cornerback

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was a candidate for some vacant NFL head coaching jobs this winter, so Indy is fortunate to have him back. The 4-3 scheme he installed upon his arrival last year worked wonders for the likes of tackle Margus Hunt, who was re-signed after a breakout year in his sixth NFL season.

Even with the starters set, the Colts like to rotate defensive linemen more often than most teams, making depth a premium. End Jabaal Sheard also is set to become a free agent next year.

In free agency, defensive end Trey Flowers is arguably the best overall player available and would be a worthy splurge to make this an area of stength for Indianapolis. Sheldon Richardson or Malik Jackson could be similar impact players at defensive tackle with a cheaper price tag.

It's also worth noting that this draft is considered loaded with defensive-line talent. Opting to hold out for the selection process in April and addressing this position at that point might be a wise move for the Colts.

Wide receiver

It's the dirty little secret that is, well, not really a secret: Antonio Brown made sense for the Colts.

The Steelers receiver, of course, had to be acquired via trade, not free agency, and the Raiders made the move Saturday night. But the Colts could have used a top receiver to pair with T.Y. Hilton and make life a living hell for opposing defensive coordinators. Heading into free agency, Dion Cain, who is coming off an ACL injury, is the projected No. 2 receiver behind Hilton. Zach Pascal will be in the mix, too.

In free agency, the Colts could go after Jamison Crowder, a player who could be considered somthing of a poor man's version of Brown. Other intriguing names on the market include Tyrell Williams, ArDarius Stewart, Adam Humphries, Devin Funchess and Golden Tate.

Keep an eye on this position for the Colts in free agency. And if they don't add at least one solid receiver in March, they certainly will in April.





Safety

This is another position at which a free-agency splurge is on the table. With Clayton Geathers, Mike Mitchell and J.J. Wilcox unsigned, the strong safety position next to Malik Hooker is open, and the market is stocked full of options.

The most intriguing player available is Landon Collins. He and Hooker would immediately form the best safety duo in the NFL. The same could be said if the Colts were to sign Adrian Amos or, perhaps in a lesser sense, Tyrann Mathieu. Some of the cheaper options are Kenny Vaccaro and Adrian Phillips.

Cornerback

This need is directly tied to the fact that Pierre Desir is a free agent. The good news for the Colts is Kenny Moore has proven to be a strong corner, and they like what they see from Quincy Wilson.

Desir is the best corner available on the market, and the Colts could simply opt to re-sign him at a competetive price given their flexible cap situation. Some of the other top names on the market include Steven Nelson, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan and Kareem Jackson.

Running back?

The Colts don't need a running back. Marlon Mack proved himself as an all-around good starter last season, and Jordan Wilkins and Hyheim Hines are capible of providing solid depth.

But we have to bring up Le'Veon Bell, the best running back on the free-agent market and a player who has expressed an interest in playing for Indianapolis. Sporting News (kind of) did just that at the NFL Combine.

"If we think it’s the best thing for our team, we will always try to do the right thing," Ballard told SN when indirectly asked about Bell. "If we see a player, even if we have a good player at the position, if we say, 'This guy’s the one to put us over the top,' we’ll make the move.

"We have a very strict criteria of what we bring in. We want players that want to get better, want to be part of the team, that are willing to sacrifice, sometimes, their individual stats for the benefit of winning and being a good teammate. If they fit into that criteria, absolutely they'll fit in. But it is going to be a strict criteria. And I think the locker room is looking, at every moment, who you bring in."

So ... maybe?