Colts fans needed more proof the team actually hired a new coach this time around

The Indianapolis Colts’ first attempt at hiring a new head coach this offseason was a complete disaster. So, when the team announced that they had agreed to a deal with Frank Reich on Sunday, Colts fans required more proof than a simple tweet.

It appears the team expected as much, and made sure to have a copy of Sunday’s paper sitting around just in case that exact scenario popped up.

Since you guys got jokes! pic.twitter.com/qfA7muSwbx — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 11, 2018





That’s a picture of Colts owner Jim Irsay standing with Reich, who is pointing to a copy of Sunday’s Indianapolis Star.

That picture came after one of their fans demanded proof that the club actually agreed to terms with Reich. After the whole Josh McDaniels fiasco, everybody was operating with a bit more caution.

McDaniels appeared all but certain to be named the team’s next head coach following the New England Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The move had been rumored for weeks, and the team finally seemed to confirm it by tweeting out their plans to air his introductory press conference.

Problem was, McDaniels had yet to sign his contract. He backed out on the team at the last minute, leaving them scrambling to find a replacement.

Because of that, they took zero chances Sunday. To announce the move, the Colts tweeted out a picture of Reich literally signing his contract.





It was an amusing moment of self awareness in a sport that can be way too serious.

Whether the team will benefit from the change on the field remains to be seen. Off the field, though, the team is already handling things much better this time around.

The Colts had to prove they actually hired Frank Reich. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

