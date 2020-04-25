Colts draft pick Julian Blackmon wrote a letter in fourth grade outlining a plan to become an NFL player

For most players drafted this week, entering the NFL is referred to as a lifelong dream.

Julian Blackmon has proof.

Blackmon, a defensive back at Utah who was picked by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round, posted a letter he wrote all the way back in fourth grade. In it, he said he wanted to be an NFL player and outlined his plan to make it happen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A letter I wrote in the 4th grade🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2iWLq6wMym — Jülian Blackmon (@JumpManJuice23) April 25, 2020

Blackmon’s plan is pretty good for a fourth grader. He says the first step is getting good grades, because you “have to have good grades because if you don’t, you can’t play college football.” He accomplished that.

Blackmon added that once he made the NFL, “I’ll need to work on what the coach needs me to work on.” Coachable, even at a young age.

Near the end, Blackmon added, “And if I make it I hope you can watch me play.” Blackmon made it. It’s never too early to dream big.

Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon was drafted by the Colts. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

More from Yahoo Sports: