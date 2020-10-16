Colts close facility on Friday after several positive COVID-19 tests

On Friday, the Indianapolis Colts were the team affected by COVID-19 tests.

It seems that each day the past few weeks, we’ve woken up to news of a different team having positive tests. On Friday, it was the Colts.

The team put out a statement that the facility was immediately closed and the team would work remotely on Friday.

Indianapolis has a game against the Cincinnati Bengals scheduled for Sunday. Until the tests are confirmed, we won’t know if that game will go on as expected, be moved to Monday or Tuesday like other games have been or be postponed to a different week. The Colts have a bye scheduled next week.

The NFL has had to reschedule and postpone several games but none have been canceled yet. There were positive tests on the Atlanta Falcons this week, though as of Friday morning their game against the Minnesota Vikings was still scheduled to play on Sunday. On Friday, the league had to work with the Colts to figure out the next steps.