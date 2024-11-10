Colts should already regret benching Anthony Richardson after Joe Flacco threw 2 picks in first 8 plays

The Indianapolis Colts benched second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson early because they didn't want to alienate their locker room. They also did it because they had faith that 39-year-old veteran Joe Flacco would give their offense a high floor of performance.

Uh, about that.

Just one week after Flacco averaged 6.6 yards per pass attempt in a Sunday night loss against the Minnesota Vikings, he threw a pick-six on the Colts' first offensive play from scrimmage to the Buffalo Bills' Taron Johnson. Then, to follow that up, he threw an interception to Buffalo defensive tackle Austin Johnson on the Colts' eighth play.

That's right. Two disastrous picks in the first eight plays as the guy who was supposed to be the steady, calm veteran over the "inexperienced" and "chaotic" young guy.

How poetic:

By no means do I think Richardson would be faring better -- however, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell seems to disagree. Still, it's hard to argue against getting him more valuable reps while watching an almost 40-year-old Flacco flail about and fail in the most comical possible fashion.

Congratulations, Colts. You reap what you sow. You better hope Richardson's confidence isn't ruined when he inevitably takes over again.

