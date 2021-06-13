Colton Underwood's 'picky' grandma helps him swipe on Tinder: 'I'm not going to let you settle'

Watch out, boys!

Colton Underwood is looking for love and his grandmother is his favorite wing-woman while scrolling through Tinder.

"nana helps me swipe on tinder," the Bachelor Nation star posted alongside a video featuring the process on Instagram. "my nana is picky, honest, and blunt. but after we stopped filming she said 'im not going to let you settle, you deserve the best and i want someone to make you very happy.' we all need a nana in our lives."

"No. Definitely no," she says repeatedly as Underwood swipes through prospective matches, noting that many are "too old" for the 29-year-old. But at least one potential love connection was met with her approval. "He has nice eyes. He's not bad. … I mean, compared to some of these."

"Now do you see why I'm single?" Underwood asks at the conclusion of the video.

Can ABC greenlight a new reality dating show starring these two?

Underwood announced in mid-April that he's gay during an interview with Good Morning America, confirming long-standing rumors that go as far back as high school.

"The rumor became so rampant in our small town, even my mom heard about it," he wrote in his 2020 memoir The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV. He continued, "Sometimes I wonder if my life would have been much easier if I had been gay."

Underwood competed in season 14 of The Bachelorette where he finished in fourth place before taking part in Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season. The Indiana native stood before 30 women with roses in hand becoming The Bachelor in 2019.

He is the first lead from the dating reality series to publicly come out as gay.

