Colton Underwood Adores Being a Newlywed to Jordan C. Brown: 'Married Life Is Great' (Exclusive)

The couple wed in Napa Valley, California, in May

Emma McIntyre/Getty Colton Underwood, Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood is loving his new role: husband.

The Bachelor alum, 31, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE at his inaugural Pickle! for Purpose Celebrity Pickleball Tournament event at Pepperdine University's Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center in Malibu, California, on Saturday evening, when he spoke about his marriage.

"Married life has been great," Underwood — who wed husband Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley, California, in May — said.

Sticking with the theme of the evening, the Coming Out Colton star said his marriage to Brown, 38, has even helped him enhance his sporting skills.

"I think over the last few months, Jordan and I have played hundreds of pickleball games. He was trying to get me ready," Underwood explained.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Colton Underwood, Jordan C. Brown

Underwood and Brown wed in front of 200 guests in a romantic ceremony at the Carneros Resort and Spa earlier this year.

The multi-day affair, planned by Ashley Smith Events, kicked off with a family dinner and welcome party on Friday night, before a full day of wedding festivities began Saturday morning.

For their nuptials, the couple wore custom Tom Ford suits. Underwood went with a deep green, while his political strategist husband chose blue, both as a nod to the natural setting of their "I dos."

The pair walked hand in hand down the aisle and exchanged personal vows and rings before celebrating with friends and family at a reception.

Charles Sykes/Bravo Jordan C. Brown, Colton Underwood

The pair first met at a party in Los Angeles in April 2021, and got engaged in February 2022 in Big Sur, California.

"It was very natural and organic, how it progressed," Underwood recalled to PEOPLE of their relationship, as Brown added, "We both just had a gut feeling."

For Underwood, falling in love with Brown came easy. "I've never been more sure about something," he said.

"He has the biggest heart and he's such a good friend to all of the people in his life," added Underwood. "He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him."

Sarah Morris/Getty Colton Underwood, Jordan C. Brown

Underwood's Pickle! for Purpose Celebrity Pickleball Tournament was led by The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation to support mental health awareness for student-athletes, in an effort to clear the way for them to receive access to the mental health resources they need.

The foundation also supports the Targeting Emotional and Mental Stability Act (TEAMS), which they are working with Congress to pass.

The event, which was emceed by professional tennis and pickleball player Kamryn Blackwood, saw Underwood and his game partner Jeff Call win their semifinal match against Erin Lim and Michelle Wie.

They later were defeated in the championship match by Pepperdine University faculty member Cameron Gilliam and student tennis athlete Photos Photiades, however.

Underwood and Brown's two dogs — Zooka and Scout — were also in attendance at the weekend event.



