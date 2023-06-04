COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

COLTENE Holding (VTX:CLTN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 2.2%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to COLTENE Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for COLTENE Holding is:

23% = CHF26m ÷ CHF112m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

COLTENE Holding's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that COLTENE Holding has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for COLTENE Holding's moderate 10% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing COLTENE Holding's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 10% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CLTN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is COLTENE Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While COLTENE Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 71% (which means it retains 29% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, COLTENE Holding is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 64% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, COLTENE Holding's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 24% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with COLTENE Holding's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

