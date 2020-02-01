Colt Knost announces his retirement after missing the cut at Waste Management Phoenix Open

Shortly after missing the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Colt Knost announced he is retiring from professional golf. At least, from playing the game.

The former U.S. Amateur champ has accepted a broadcasting opportunity with CBS, according to GolfChannel.com. Knost, 34, also has a radio show discussing golf on SiriusXM. Here was Knost's message after rounds of 70-72 at TPC Scottsdale to miss out on a weekend tee time by one shot.

Knost, who lives in Scottsdale, chose his hometown event for the final start of his major medical extension. He needed to win to keep his PGA Tour card.

“I just don’t want to go play that other tour (Korn Ferry Tour) anymore,” Knost told GolfChannel.com. “It’s been fun, but I’m kind of over it even though I still love playing.”

Knost reached No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in the summer of 2007 after winning both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Amateur Public Links. He also helped lead the U.S. to a win in that year's Walker Cup.

Knost won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2008, but never won on the PGA Tour. He finished T-3 at the 2016 Players Championship, but has been plagued by a wrist injury since. This week was the 199th start of his PGA Tour career.

“The game has just changed so much. Guys hit it so far, and I don’t,” Knost told GolfChannel.com. “But you know, I’m excited for what I have ahead. It’s going to be fun. But, of course, I’m going to miss playing.”

