Colston protester says Tories are misusing their acquittals to fan flames of culture war

Tom Wall
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Rhian Graham, cleared of criminal damage for her part in toppling the statue of the slave trader, says a vital debate about Britain’s history is being hijacked



Conservative MPs and rightwing commentators have misrepresented the jury’s verdict in the trial of the four protesters who toppled the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in order to fan the flames of a divisive culture war, one of the defendants has told the Observer.

Rhian Graham said the jury had accepted the argument put forward by the protesters’ lawyers – that they had a lawful excuse to remove the statue because continued veneration of a slave trader responsible for the brutal transportation of thousands of enslaved African people in the centre of Bristol amounted to a hate crime.

“None of us denied toppling the statue. But we definitely did not admit to criminal damage. We all believed what we did was right and necessary – and the jury listened for 10 days and found we acted lawfully,” she said in a pub garden in the city.

“The verdict does not give people the right to go around smashing things up willy-nilly.”

Graham, 30, and Jake Skuse, 33, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22, were cleared of criminal damage last week for their role in pulling down the Colston statue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol in June 2020.

However, the attorney general, Suella Braverman, said on Friday she was considering referring the case to the court of appeal to clarify the law as the verdict was “causing confusion”. The acquittals cannot be overturned and there cannot be a retrial without fresh evidence, but judges could be asked to clarify points of law.

Rhian Graham
Rhian Graham: ‘I keep hearing this case is a green light for pulling down statues. But it’s not – it’s about this statue, in this city, in this time.’ Photograph: Karen Robinson/the Observer

This came after a backlash from Tory MPs, who claimed the verdict was “perverse” and “a vandal’s charter” that “allows anyone to rip down statues, vandalise public art and memorials or desecrate buildings”.

John Hayes MP, who wrote to Braverman on behalf of the “anti-woke” Common Sense Group of Tory MPs, claimed the jury was devoid of an understanding of criminal damage because if “you damage, destroy or deface property without permission, you are guilty by definition”.

The Daily Mail columnist Richard Littlejohn asserted the four cleared protesters had made no attempt to deny they had been caught on camera “committing criminal damage”.

However, legal experts have pointed out the law does allow property to be damaged if there is “a lawful excuse”. The Colston verdict follows similar cases where juries have found environmental and anti-war campaigners were justified in damaging property to prevent greater crimes.

Graham – who brought rope to the demonstration and helped the crowd drag the statue from its pedestal – said misleading comments by some MPs were preventing vital conversations about the country’s history.

“These tactics are really damaging to unity because people hang on to these taglines and buzzwords rather than delving into the nuances of each situation,” said Graham, who works in the events industry.

“I keep hearing that this case is a green light for pulling down statues. But it’s not – it’s about this statue, in this city, in this time.”

The group’s impassioned, tearful remarks on the steps of Bristol crown court after they were exonerated were derided as “woke platitudes” by the Daily Mail. Other papers referred to the four cleared protesters as “vandals” and “woke statue-topplers” in the days that followed.

“The war on woke is a feeble attempt to find another scapegoat – a sort of mythical enemy to blame everything on,” said Graham. “Woke is actually a colloquial term for being aware of social injustice – it’s been appropriated by the right as a way to demonise young people who care about equality and making the world a better place.”

While Graham has become the unofficial spokesperson for the Colston Four, she has been careful to closely guard her privacy, partly out of fears about “being targeted” by “malicious people” enraged by the culture war stoked by Tory MPs.

But last week a reporter working for the Sun turned up at the place where she is living, which is different to the postal address given in court. “I’ve intentionally kept where I live out of the news – so where did they get that information? It made me feel intimidated,” she said. Her father also had to fend off unwanted approaches. “Someone turned up at my dad’s house in Norfolk,” she said. “It’s not nice to know someone is snooping around.”

The felling of Colston by a crowd of black and white protesters 18 months ago has forced Bristol to examine its pivotal role in the transatlantic slave trade. Colston’s name has been removed from two schools, a university building, a concert hall and a pub in the city. A stained-glass window dedicated to Colston has also been taken down.

But the eventual fate of the statue is still unclear. It was put back into storage last week after being displayed for more than seven months in a Bristol museum, where thousands came to see the graffiti-sprayed monument laying on its side, without its notorious plaque celebrating “one of the most virtuous and wise sons of the city”.

The commission set up by the city’s mayor, Marvin Rees, after the toppling, is due to make detailed recommendations next month about the future of the statue and the empty plinth from which Colston once surveyed the city centre.

Prof Tim Cole, the commission’s chair, said there had been 14,000 responses to a consultation on the statue. “I’ve spent the last week reading through millions of words. We were really surprised by the level of engagement: this is a subject people in the city really care about,” he said. “We are almost there with some very specific recommendations about the future of the statue and plinth.”

Cole said the verdict last week was now part of the statue’s history. “It is put up in the late 19th century, it’s taken down in the early 21st century. And four of those who took it down are put on trial and found not guilty by a jury in the city,” he said.

“They are very much part of the story of the statue. It is a historic moment.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Oilers place captain McDavid in COVID-19 protocol ahead of game with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO — The Oilers announced that captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Tyson Barrie have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol hours before Edmonton was scheduled to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests as the team awaited results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday's game. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Shoemaker: Getting to Beijing is the first Olympic competition

    When Canada's team of more than 200 athletes are aboard their chartered flights to Beijing, it will feel like the first major Olympic hurdle has been cleared, says David Shoemaker. The Beijing Games open in exactly one month, but the competition has already started. The challenge: getting the country's top athletes to China without testing positive for COVID-19, an ominous and invisible threat that few could have seen coming just a few weeks ago. "I think we all will feel like the first discipli

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Memphis' Jenkins enters protocols, 14th NBA coach to do so

    Memphis assistant Brad Jones walked into what he thought was the Grizzlies’ locker room in Brooklyn a few days ago, then wondered if he was in the right place. There was only one other person in the room — and Jones had no idea who the person was. “Am I in Brooklyn’s locker room?” Jones asked. Turns out, he was in the right place. The other person in the room was a 7-foot-1 rookie named Jon Teske, who had just been signed to a 10-day contract as the Grizzlies tried to fill roster holes created b