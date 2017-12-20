Colson scores 37, Notre Dame beats Dartmouth 97-87

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- With Notre Dame out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season, senior All-American Bonzie Colson came up with the perfect solution - his 30th career double-double that included a career-high 37 points in a 97-87 victory over Dartmouth on Tuesday night.

''I just wanted to play my game and shoot the ball with confidence,'' the 6-foot-6 Colson said after hitting 15 of 21 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, while pulling down 11 rebounds and adding three steals and two blocks.

''It was a bounce-back game so I wanted to bring everything we had.''

Notre Dame (9-3) had lost three of its last five games, including an 80-77 overtime defeat to Indiana last Saturday that sent the Irish, No. 5 four weeks ago, out of the AP Top 25.

''We've had some big punches and our guts taken out,'' Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.

Senior guard Matt Farrell added 22 points for Notre Dame on 8-of-13 shooting that included 4-of-6 3-pointers. Fellow starters Martinas Geben and Rex Pflueger had 13 each for Notre Dame, which had just three points off its bench to 32 by Dartmouth, which ended up hitting 15 of 32 3-pointers (46.9 percent).

''When a team hits 15 3s you lose,'' Brey added. ''Luckily, we scored enough to escape. Bonzie and Matt were fabulous making sure we wouldn't lose.''

Dartmouth (3-6) kept things close in the first half that featured six ties and seven lead changes before an 11-0 Irish run in 1:51 late gave Notre Dame a 46-39 halftime lead. The Irish pulled ahead by 16 (66-50) with 12:15 left, but the Big Green closed to three (82-79) on a dunk by Adrease Jackson with 4:36 to play.

But Colson responded with a 3-pointer and then followed up a steal with a slam dunk for an 87-79 lead at the four-minute mark.