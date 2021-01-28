Colourpop’s Animal Crossing Beauty Collab Is Pure JOY

Karina Hoshikawa
·5 min read

For most of last year, I enjoyed escaping to a private island surrounded by my closest friends (magically regenerating fruit trees and a pink squirrel) in a world untouched by COVID-19. While that escape was totally virtual, I can now thank cult-favorite beauty brand Colourpop for making a little piece of that fantastical joy a reality: Animal Crossing makeup now exists. The just-dropped collab features a collection of joyously AC-themed tinted lip balms, pinky powder blush compacts, glimmering pots of glitter jelly, and whimsical eyeshadow palettes — and I tried them all.

As an avid Animal Crossing AND beauty stan, this launch is a true intersection of things that I hold near and dear to my heart. Throughout a tough 2020, makeup has been a relished safe haven and creative outlet — all of which makes this feel-good collab an even bigger embodiment of joy and playfulness that all of us could really use right now. Like previous Colourpop drops, it's likely to sell out fast (especially given the brand's accessible price points). However, if you're wondering which products are truly worth your precious Bells, I've got you. Ahead, take a look at images of each of the wondrous beauty goodies IRL along with a selfie from yours truly wearing my absolute faves from the collection.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>Animal Crossing X Colourpop Unboxing</h2><br>Unboxing time! I must say, Colourpop knocked it out of the park with the PR box, which looked as if I'd ordered it from the Nook Shop (which I totally did...obviously).<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> animal crossing full collection set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3ow0v46" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Animal Crossing X Colourpop Unboxing


Unboxing time! I must say, Colourpop knocked it out of the park with the PR box, which looked as if I'd ordered it from the Nook Shop (which I totally did...obviously).

ColourPop animal crossing full collection set, $, available at ColourPop
<h2>Just A Tint Duos</h2><br>I love a tinted lip balm, and these fruit-inspired ones are <em>so</em> juicy and pretty. As you can see, they go on pretty sheer (which I like), but you can definitely build up the color more if you want more impact. My favorite of the bunch was a caramel-nude shade called Incom-Pear-Able — fitting, since pear trees are native to my island, Pawnee.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> so fruitful lip tint mini kit set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3otiJmX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Just A Tint Duos


I love a tinted lip balm, and these fruit-inspired ones are so juicy and pretty. As you can see, they go on pretty sheer (which I like), but you can definitely build up the color more if you want more impact. My favorite of the bunch was a caramel-nude shade called Incom-Pear-Able — fitting, since pear trees are native to my island, Pawnee.

ColourPop so fruitful lip tint mini kit set, $, available at ColourPop
<h3>Fruit Basket Just A Tint Duo</h3><br>Juicy berry and ruby hues are the stars of this apple-and-cherry inspired lip tint two-pack.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> fruit basket lip tint mini kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3ceAcNs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Fruit Basket Just A Tint Duo


Juicy berry and ruby hues are the stars of this apple-and-cherry inspired lip tint two-pack.

ColourPop fruit basket lip tint mini kit, $, available at ColourPop
<h3>Fruit Roots Just A Tint Duo</h3><br>Next up, there's this duo which includes two sheer, peachy-pink shades to instantly warm up any complexion.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> fruit roots lip tint mini kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F39parrK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Fruit Roots Just A Tint Duo


Next up, there's this duo which includes two sheer, peachy-pink shades to instantly warm up any complexion.

ColourPop fruit roots lip tint mini kit, $, available at ColourPop
<h3>Pick Of The Bunch Just A Tint Duo</h3><br>Last but certainly not least, is a duo for the nude lip devotees out there. This one will probably be my go-to, since I love a brownish-nude lip.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> pick of the bunch lip tint mini kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F39s2jXO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Pick Of The Bunch Just A Tint Duo


Last but certainly not least, is a duo for the nude lip devotees out there. This one will probably be my go-to, since I love a brownish-nude lip.

ColourPop pick of the bunch lip tint mini kit, $, available at ColourPop
<h2>Bellionaire Glitterally Obsessed</h2><br>If you live for sparkle, this glitter gel from the collection is a must-buy. It reminds me a lot of the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2019/03/225679/glossier-play-makeup-review#slide-29" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:now-discontinued Glitter Gelée" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">now-discontinued Glitter Gelée</a> from <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2019/03/225813/glossier-play-makeup-brand-products" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glossier Play" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Glossier Play</a>, since it goes on wet but dries down with a crystal-clear finish.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> bellionaire glitter gel, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F39ty3vD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Bellionaire Glitterally Obsessed


If you live for sparkle, this glitter gel from the collection is a must-buy. It reminds me a lot of the now-discontinued Glitter Gelée from Glossier Play, since it goes on wet but dries down with a crystal-clear finish.

ColourPop bellionaire glitter gel, $, available at ColourPop
<h3>Bellionaire Glitterally Obsessed</h3><br>Dot your lids for a hint of sparkle, or go all-out with glitter-flecked cheekbones, eyes, and lips.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> bellionaire glitter gel, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F39ty3vD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Bellionaire Glitterally Obsessed


Dot your lids for a hint of sparkle, or go all-out with glitter-flecked cheekbones, eyes, and lips.

ColourPop bellionaire glitter gel, $, available at ColourPop
<h2>Flower Tender & Flower Power Powder Blush</h2><br>Next up, there are two shades of powder blush, inspired by flowers grown on the island. There's also a gift box-inspired Super Shock Shadow in a shimmery shade of frosty rose, which requires neither trading with a fellow villager nor a well-aimed slingshot to cop.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> garden wagon pressed powder blush set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2YkqUXY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a><br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> balloon pop super shock shadow, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3ptPulh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Flower Tender & Flower Power Powder Blush


Next up, there are two shades of powder blush, inspired by flowers grown on the island. There's also a gift box-inspired Super Shock Shadow in a shimmery shade of frosty rose, which requires neither trading with a fellow villager nor a well-aimed slingshot to cop.

ColourPop garden wagon pressed powder blush set, $, available at ColourPop

ColourPop balloon pop super shock shadow, $, available at ColourPop
<h3>Flower Tender Pressed Powder Blush</h3><br>I usually don't love how pink blushes show up on my olive skin, and usually stick to peachy/nude tones since they tend to look more natural. However, this peachy-pink hue is gorgeous for a more romantic look, and a little dusting went a long way to instantly warm up my skin.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> flower tender pressed powder blush, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2YqGd1r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Flower Tender Pressed Powder Blush


I usually don't love how pink blushes show up on my olive skin, and usually stick to peachy/nude tones since they tend to look more natural. However, this peachy-pink hue is gorgeous for a more romantic look, and a little dusting went a long way to instantly warm up my skin.

ColourPop flower tender pressed powder blush, $, available at ColourPop
<h3>Flower Power Pressed Powder Blush</h3><br>The second blush shade is more of a true cool-toned pink, but I might be able to get behind it if I went with a tonal rose makeup look.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> flower power pressed powder blush, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3clql8n" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Flower Power Pressed Powder Blush


The second blush shade is more of a true cool-toned pink, but I might be able to get behind it if I went with a tonal rose makeup look.

ColourPop flower power pressed powder blush, $, available at ColourPop
<h3>Balloon Pop Super Shock Shadow</h3><br>I own several shades of Colourpop's single shadows, and so I was excited to see the products make an appearance in the collection. That said, the icy pink wasn't really my personal vibe, but is still a beautiful formula nevertheless.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> balloon pop super shock shadow, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3ptPulh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Balloon Pop Super Shock Shadow


I own several shades of Colourpop's single shadows, and so I was excited to see the products make an appearance in the collection. That said, the icy pink wasn't really my personal vibe, but is still a beautiful formula nevertheless.

ColourPop balloon pop super shock shadow, $, available at ColourPop
<h2>Balloon Pop Super Shock Shadow</h2><br>The eyeshadow quads are, in my mind, the stars of the collection. Each one is inspired by key figures about town, like Tom Nook and Isabelle, plus perfect pairings like Blathers and Celeste and the Able Sisters.<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> true friends shadow palette kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3aasQYx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>

Balloon Pop Super Shock Shadow


The eyeshadow quads are, in my mind, the stars of the collection. Each one is inspired by key figures about town, like Tom Nook and Isabelle, plus perfect pairings like Blathers and Celeste and the Able Sisters.

ColourPop true friends shadow palette kit, $, available at ColourPop
<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> 5 star island shadow palette, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3pwjQU0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>


ColourPop 5 star island shadow palette, $, available at ColourPop
<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> what a hoot shadow palette, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2KXXPyD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>


ColourPop what a hoot shadow palette, $, available at ColourPop
<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> nook, inc. shadow palette, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3prMaXD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>


ColourPop nook, inc. shadow palette, $, available at ColourPop
<br><br><strong>ColourPop</strong> labelle of the ball shadow palette, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3iX726B" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ColourPop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ColourPop</a>


ColourPop labelle of the ball shadow palette, $, available at ColourPop
<h2>Animal Crossing X Colourpop Finished Beat</h2><br>Voilà! My finished beat: featuring the Labelle Of The Ball palette, Pressed Powder Blush in Flower Tender, and Just A Tint in Incom-Pear-Able.

Animal Crossing X Colourpop Finished Beat


Voilà! My finished beat: featuring the Labelle Of The Ball palette, Pressed Powder Blush in Flower Tender, and Just A Tint in Incom-Pear-Able.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Latest Stories

  • Source: Deshaun Watson requests trade from Texans

    Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

  • Masahiro Tanaka returning to original Japanese team after 7 seasons with Yankees

    Masahiro Tanaka is headed back to Japan to play for his original NPB team, the Rakuten Eagles.

  • Naomi Osaka becomes part-owner of NWSL's North Carolina Courage

    Naomi Osaka is broadening her interest in women's sports, investing in a professional women's soccer team.

  • Spurs coach Gregg Popovich receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of NBA's awareness campaign

    Video of a masked Popovich receiving the vaccine is featured in a public-service announcement scheduled to air during the league’s Thursday night doubleheader on TNT.

  • 10 things: Raptors scrap and compete, but just can't get over the hump against Bucks

    The Toronto Raptors scrapped until the very end but fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Thatcher Demko dynamite as Canucks easily defeat slumping Senators

    The Vancouver Canucks downed the Senators 5-1 Wednesday, extending Ottawa's losing skid to six games.

  • Stafford vs. Watson: Who's the better option?

    Star quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson are both on the trading block but they carry different price tags. Here's why some teams might opt for Stafford.

  • Report: Blue Jays finalizing trade with Mets to acquire pitcher Steven Matz

    Toronto is likely betting that the upside Matz showed early in his career with the Mets is the truest indication of what's to come next in 2021.

  • Joel Embiid not happy after shove from LeBron James: 'If it was me, I would have probably been ejected'

    The Sixers big man fell hard on his back after LeBron shoved him in the paint.

  • Nick Nurse pinpoints why offense struggled vs. Bucks

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was pretty happy with this teams defensive effort but the same can't be said for the offense. Nurse discusses why it laboured at times against Milwaukee.

  • Jim Rutherford's run in Pittsburgh was unlike anything we have seen

    Jim Rutherford's most powerful weapon was that he was managing for his last job, not his next one.

  • David Culley walks into a Texans franchise that Deshaun Watson wants out of. Here's what Houston is getting in its new hire.

    Chances like this are rarely given in the NFL for older coaches. It’s hard to see this as a losing proposition for Culley, even amid the Watson drama.

  • Hawks G Kris Dunn (ankle) out at least another 2 weeks

    Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will be out at least another two weeks as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery. Dunn, who signed with the Hawks as a free agent, has yet to play for his new team. He underwent surgery on his right ankle Dec. 29. The Hawks said Dunn has been participating in impact-based rehab activities, including skipping, jumping and spot shooting. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will miss the next six games and likely more before he's fully recovered. The Hawks have been plagued by injuries in the first month of the season. Guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (fractured right knee) and Rajon Rondo (sprained left ankle) are currently sidelined along with Dunn, who was expected to be a defensive stopper in the Atlanta backcourt. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Sources: WNBA star Aerial Powers to sign with Minnesota Lynx

    Powers, 27, was playing at an All-Star level last season in the Florida bubble with the Washington Mystics, averaging career highs in points (16.3), rebounds (4.8) and field-goal percentage (46.4).

  • Offseason pressing questions: If the WR position is more stacked than ever, what does it mean for 2021 fantasy football?

    Ever since 2018, the WR position in reality and fantasy has been increasing in talent and consistency. Matt Harmon analyzes what another influx of elite skill will mean in 2021.

  • Report: Chelsea Gray to sign with Aces after 5 years with Sparks

    After five years and a WNBA championship, Chelsea Gray is leaving the Sparks to sign with the Aces.

  • What the history of all-time great NBA scoring trios tells us about the Brooklyn Nets' title chances

    All three Brooklyn Nets stars — Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — are on course to average in excess of 20 points per game. They would be the 23rd trio to accomplish that feat, and the history of their NBA predecessors suggests winning a championship with similar roster construction is a long-shot at best.

  • Milik and Marseille could be right match at the right time

    PARIS — After months without playing, Arkadiusz Milik is raring to go. After weeks of poor results, Marseille is desperate to turn fortunes around. So their paths could be crossing at just the right time. “The people really want me, especially the coach, the sporting director. They pushed for the transfer,” said Milik, who joined Marseille from Napoli this month. “I came here to show myself and I hope I’m going to do it.” Marseille fans will certainly hope so, too. A run of four straight defeats and three goals scored in the past five games have derailed what had looked like a run for the title. Marseille has dropped down to sixth place. After a substitute appearance last weekend, Milik could make his full debut at home against fifth-place Rennes on Saturday. Both are chasing a Champions League spot next season, a valuable cash injection amid the financial decimation sustained by French clubs because of the coronavirus and a collapsed TV deal. After a bright start, including victory at defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille's form has nosedived amid ongoing tensions between playmaker Dimitri Payet and winger Florian Thauvin. They reportedly had a heated argument following the 2-1 home loss to Nimes two weeks ago. The intensity of Marseille's fans can be uplifting in the good times, but also intimidating when things are going wrong. Milik experienced similar pressure with the passionate Tifosi at Napoli, so it gives the 26-year-old forward an idea of what lies in store. “The last results are not the best,” Milik said. “Of course in this kind of city like Marseille the expectation is very high. People expect always expect you to win, and I know that.” Marseille is the only French club to have won the Champions League, in 1993. “The club has a huge history, amazing stadium,” Milik said. “I have played already a couple of times in this stadium, at Euro 2016 and also a friendly game against Marseille with Napoli.” A lot rests on Milik's imposing shoulders, given that striker Dario Benedetto has mustered only four goals in 24 games this season. But fans should perhaps not expect too much, too soon, given Milik did not play at all for Napoli this season. His only games were for Poland, linking up with prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, and his last goal came in October against Finland. Although strong with his back to goal and good in the air — as befits his imposing stature — Milik is also a considerably skilled and versatile striker with quick feet in the penalty box. He made a bright start for Napoli after joining from Ajax for 35 million euros ($42.3 million) five years ago, netting twice on a his debut against AC Milan and grabbing two more braces in his first nine games. Then came serious injuries. He twice ruptured his cruciate knee ligament within the space of a year — first in his left knee, then his right. A stop-start Napoli career saw him net 48 goals in four seasons with a best return of 20 two seasons ago under coach Carlo Ancelotti. His winning penalty in the Italian Cup final shootout against Juventus last June actually proved to be Milik's parting gift to the fans, because after refusing to sign a long-term deal he was frozen out. For the Marseille move to go through, Milik penned a new one-year deal with Napoli — which then loaned him to Marseille with an option to buy for 8 million euros ($9.7 million) plus 5 million ($6 million) in bonuses and a profit on any future sale. Milik is looking forward to hearing Marseille's notoriously passionate supporters at the 67,400-capacity Stade Velodrome — when they eventually return. “The fans (are) the real strength of this team because with this full stadium the team can go amazing things," Milik said. "Without them it's very hard, but I can promise I'm going to leave my heart on the pitch.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Deshaun Watson's trade request sets up a feeding frenzy unlike any the NFL has seen before

    Deshaun Watson has requested that the Houston Texans deal him, which sets in motion what should be the biggest trade in NFL history. 

  • WNBA free agency tracker: Chelsea Gray headed to Las Vegas

    Keep up with the rumors, signings and trades.