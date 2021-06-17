How To Use Colour Theory To Plan Your Next Manicure
Megan Decker
·3 min read
Picking out nail polish is more intuitive than strategic — you're simply grabbing the colour that you gravitate to most in that exact moment — but there's actually a way to become more mindful with your approach.
According to author and colour expert Walaa, the polish we put on our fingernails can have a real impact on our mood, energy, and relationships, both with ourselves and those around us. "When we wear a certain colour on our body, we're telling our nervous system and our unconscious mind, This is the energy I want to tune into," Walaa explains. "What I like to do is think about what I have coming up in the weeks ahead, figure out what I want to channel and what my intentions are, and use that to inform the colour I choose."
From what Walaa calls "the breakup polish" to the shade that promotes self-love, scroll through for her guide to harnessing the power of colour with your next manicure.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — When he chested down a pass from Gareth Bale and knocked the ball into the net against Turkey, one thing was clear — Aaron Ramsey was back. After two seasons plagued by injuries at Juventus, Wales seems to be getting the best from the 30-year-old midfielder at the European Championship. He was at the center of the action in the 2-0 win over Turkey on Wednesday, combining well with Bale to find scoring chances in attack and charging back down the field in the 80th minute t
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday. Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship. The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. ”This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has left the team to join his wife for the birth of their second child. The Swiss soccer federation says Sommer left for Germany after the team’s 3-0 loss to Italy on Wednesday in Rome. It was unclear if Sommer will return for the final Group A game Sunday against Turkey in Baku. Switzerland needs a win to advance to the round of 16. Sommer plays in Germany for Borussia Mönchengladbach. He posted on his Instagra