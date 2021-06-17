How To Use Colour Theory To Plan Your Next Manicure

Megan Decker
·3 min read

Picking out nail polish is more intuitive than strategic — you're simply grabbing the colour that you gravitate to most in that exact moment — but there's actually a way to become more mindful with your approach.

According to author and colour expert Walaa, the polish we put on our fingernails can have a real impact on our mood, energy, and relationships, both with ourselves and those around us. "When we wear a certain colour on our body, we're telling our nervous system and our unconscious mind, This is the energy I want to tune into," Walaa explains. "What I like to do is think about what I have coming up in the weeks ahead, figure out what I want to channel and what my intentions are, and use that to inform the colour I choose."

From what Walaa calls "the breakup polish" to the shade that promotes self-love, scroll through for her guide to harnessing the power of colour with your next manicure.

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

<h3>Red</h3><br><strong>If You Want: </strong>Energy <br><br>"Red signifies action and movement," Walaa says. "It has a really strong influence on energy, so when you're feeling low, <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2019/12/9106688/best-red-nail-polish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red is a great nail colour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red is a great nail colour</a> to choose. It helps you pick yourself up. " <br><br><strong>Essie</strong> Gel Couture 270 Rock The Runway Nail Polish, $, available at <a href="https://www.boots.com/essie-gel-couture-nail-colour-270-rock-the-runway-10216219" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Boots</a>

Red


If You Want: Energy

"Red signifies action and movement," Walaa says. "It has a really strong influence on energy, so when you're feeling low, red is a great nail colour to choose. It helps you pick yourself up. "

Essie Gel Couture 270 Rock The Runway Nail Polish, $, available at Boots
<h3>Pink</h3><br><strong>If You Want: </strong>To Channel Self-Love <strong><br></strong><br>"If I'm going through a really tough time and I know I need more self-compassion and self-love, I'll go for a <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/light-pink-nail-polish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pink nail polish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pink nail polish</a>," Walaa says. "It reminds me that I need to be kind to myself, watch my thoughts, and notice how those thoughts are testing me."<br><br><strong>Nails Inc.</strong> 73% Plant Power Nail Polish in Detox On Repeat, $, available at <a href="https://www.feelunique.com/p/NAILSINC-73-Plant-Power-Nail-Polish-14ml?q=nails%20inc&q_typ=a&q_cat=product&q_dep=Makeup%2CNails" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FeelUnique" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FeelUnique</a>

Pink


If You Want: To Channel Self-Love

"If I'm going through a really tough time and I know I need more self-compassion and self-love, I'll go for a pink nail polish," Walaa says. "It reminds me that I need to be kind to myself, watch my thoughts, and notice how those thoughts are testing me."

Nails Inc. 73% Plant Power Nail Polish in Detox On Repeat, $, available at FeelUnique
<h3>Orange</h3><br><strong>If You Want:</strong> To Get In Touch With Your Emotions<br> <br>"I sometimes call orange 'the breakup color' because it's emotional," Walaa says. "<a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2019/06/235833/orange-nail-polish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Orange" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Orange</a> helps you release grief and go through change; it's such a beautiful color to help you cry and get all of the emotion out."<br><br><strong>Nailberry</strong> Nailberry L’Oxygéné in Spontaneous, $, available at <a href="https://www.spacenk.com/uk/makeup/nails/nail-polish/spontaneous-oxygenated-nail-lacquer-MUK200031014.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Space NK" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Space NK</a>

Orange


If You Want: To Get In Touch With Your Emotions

"I sometimes call orange 'the breakup color' because it's emotional," Walaa says. "Orange helps you release grief and go through change; it's such a beautiful color to help you cry and get all of the emotion out."

Nailberry Nailberry L’Oxygéné in Spontaneous, $, available at Space NK
<h3>Yellow</h3><br><strong>If You Want</strong>: Confidence<br><br>"I like to use a subtle <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/yellow-nail-polish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pastel yellow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pastel yellow</a> when I'm trying to feel confident," Walaa says. "Not a big, vibrant yellow, because that can be too stimulating for the brain, but a happy yellow that makes me feel good."<br><br><strong>CND</strong> Vinylux Nail Polish in Smile Maker, $, available at <a href="https://www.nailpolishdirect.co.uk/the-colors-of-you-2021-spring-nail-polish-collection-smile-maker-374-15ml-p34398" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nail Polish Direct" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nail Polish Direct</a>

Yellow


If You Want: Confidence

"I like to use a subtle pastel yellow when I'm trying to feel confident," Walaa says. "Not a big, vibrant yellow, because that can be too stimulating for the brain, but a happy yellow that makes me feel good."

CND Vinylux Nail Polish in Smile Maker, $, available at Nail Polish Direct
<h3>Green</h3><br><strong>If You Want</strong>: To Connect With Your Vulnerable Side<br><br>"I used to feel repelled by <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/green-nail-polish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:greens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">greens</a> because I was really scared about being vulnerable," Walaa admits. "But I spent a whole month working with green and wearing it on my nails, and it really helped me tune into my vulnerable side — and now it's empowering."<br><br><strong>OPI</strong> Infinite Shine Nail Lacquer in That's Hula-Rious!, $, available at <a href="https://www.feelunique.com/p/OPI-Infinite-Shine-Nail-Lacquer-Thats-Hula-Rious-15ml" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FeelUnique" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FeelUnique</a>

Green


If You Want: To Connect With Your Vulnerable Side

"I used to feel repelled by greens because I was really scared about being vulnerable," Walaa admits. "But I spent a whole month working with green and wearing it on my nails, and it really helped me tune into my vulnerable side — and now it's empowering."

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Lacquer in That's Hula-Rious!, $, available at FeelUnique
<h3>Purple</h3><br><strong>If You Want:</strong> To Get Creative<br><br>"<a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2019/09/8482931/lavender-nail-polish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purple" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purple</a> is a good choice if you want to feel creative," Walaa says. "It may add a little bit of drama around you, but it's fun and can help you think outside of the box. "<br><br><strong>Mavala</strong> Purple Dynamite Nail Polish, $, available at <a href="https://www.lookfantastic.com/mavala-purple-dynamite-nail-polish-5ml/12610374.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LookFantastic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LookFantastic</a>

Purple


If You Want: To Get Creative

"Purple is a good choice if you want to feel creative," Walaa says. "It may add a little bit of drama around you, but it's fun and can help you think outside of the box. "

Mavala Purple Dynamite Nail Polish, $, available at LookFantastic

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Summer Nail Art Trend No One Saw Coming

The 5 Biggest Nail Art Trends Of Summer 2021

Machine Gun Kelly Is Launching Nail Polish

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories