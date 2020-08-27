ColourPop's limited-edition Sailor Moon makeup collection is back in stock and I'm freaking out

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

View photos ColourPop Cosmetics More

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I don’t usually stray away from my typical lineup of everyday makeup, but as an anime-lifer, naturally, I find myself geeking over ColourPop Cosmetics’ highly anticipated restock of its fan-favourite crossover collection, which is based on one of the most iconic heroines of all time: Sailor Moon.

The limited-edition eight-piece collection, which the beauty brand teased with a memorable throwback Sailor Moon clip on Instagram back in February, encapsulates ‘90s nostalgia, moon prism power and metallic shades that reflect the galaxy (all things I love).





Featuring the highly-anticipated Pretty Guardian Shadow Palette, an array of matte and shimmering purples, peaches and gold, the collection also includes two glossy and blotted lip duos: Moonlight and Daylight, two romantic pressed powder brushes and two glitter gel pigments — all which stay true to the theme of the retro series with packaging that features Sailor Moon in all her glory alongside her cat and sidekick Luna.

Right now you can buy the entire set for $89. But in case you want to stock up on these coveted products individually, scroll through the selection below. I wouldn’t snooze on this launch — with beauty influencers already hyping up the come-back collection, these dreamy products are bound to go fast.

Sailor Moon x ColourPop Collection Set More

Shop it: ColourPop, $89

Pretty Guardian Shadow Palette More

Shop it: ColourPop, $20

Lip Bundle More