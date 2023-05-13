What colour are the hottest stars? Try our kids’ quiz

Molly Oldfield
  1. Patrick, 8, asks: what colour are the hottest stars?

    1. Blue

    2. White

    3. Yellow

    4. Pink

  2. Adeline, 6, asks: why do mosquitoes bite?

    1. The females like to drink our blood

    2. Because they know it’s really annoying

    3. They bite you so that they can try to lay their eggs on the surface of your skin

    4. It’s their way of marking their territory

  3. Santiago, 5, asks: can dinosaurs eat lions?

    1. Yes, a lion wouldn’t stand a chance against carnivorous dinosaurs!

    2. No, lions are the best hunters in the world

    3. If they had existed at the same time, then probably

    4. No, lion meat is indigestible for dinosaurs

  4. Phoenix, 10, asks: would the moon exist without the Earth?

    1. Yes, the moon has orbited other planets in the past and would carry on orbiting around the sun

    2. The moon isn’t real, it’s just a myth!

    3. Scientists still haven’t figured out the answer

    4. No, the moon formed around the Earth

  5. Milan, 6, asks: how are bricks made?

    1. By cutting rectangular shapes out of red stone

    2. By shaping clay in a mould and firing it in a kiln

    3. By cutting rectangles like brownie pieces out of a big slab of clay

    4. By shaping clay by hand and air-drying it

Solutions

1:A - Blue stars are actually the hottest stars! Red stars are the coolest. It’s like when you look at a candle flame, the blue part is usually right in the centre, where the flame is the hottest. , 2:A - Only female mosquitoes bite us to suck our blood for food – they need the protein in our blood to make their eggs. Male mosquitoes drink flower nectar., 3:C - There is a gap of at least 60 million years between dinosaurs becoming extinct and lions starting to appear on Earth. If they had been around at the same time, big dinosaurs like a T rex would have been able to eat lions as they were much bigger., 4:D - Scientists believe the moon was created when the Earth hit another planet about the size of Mars. They melted and re-formed as one planet, with part of the new mass spinning into orbit around the Earth to form the moon. So, without the Earth, it wouldn’t exist., 5:B - Basic bricks are made out of clay – with things like sand, lime or iron oxide added – and are shaped in a mould, although sometimes other machines are used to shape them. They are then dried and fired in a big kiln.

Scores

  1. 5 and above.

  2. 4 and above.

  3. 3 and above.

  4. 2 and above.

  5. 1 and above.

  6. 0 and above.

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.

Does your child have a question? Submit one here