What colour are the hottest stars? Try our kids’ quiz
Patrick, 8, asks: what colour are the hottest stars?
Blue
White
Yellow
Pink
Adeline, 6, asks: why do mosquitoes bite?
The females like to drink our blood
Because they know it’s really annoying
They bite you so that they can try to lay their eggs on the surface of your skin
It’s their way of marking their territory
Santiago, 5, asks: can dinosaurs eat lions?
Yes, a lion wouldn’t stand a chance against carnivorous dinosaurs!
No, lions are the best hunters in the world
If they had existed at the same time, then probably
No, lion meat is indigestible for dinosaurs
Phoenix, 10, asks: would the moon exist without the Earth?
Yes, the moon has orbited other planets in the past and would carry on orbiting around the sun
The moon isn’t real, it’s just a myth!
Scientists still haven’t figured out the answer
No, the moon formed around the Earth
Milan, 6, asks: how are bricks made?
By cutting rectangular shapes out of red stone
By shaping clay in a mould and firing it in a kiln
By cutting rectangles like brownie pieces out of a big slab of clay
By shaping clay by hand and air-drying it
Solutions
1:A - Blue stars are actually the hottest stars! Red stars are the coolest. It’s like when you look at a candle flame, the blue part is usually right in the centre, where the flame is the hottest. , 2:A - Only female mosquitoes bite us to suck our blood for food – they need the protein in our blood to make their eggs. Male mosquitoes drink flower nectar., 3:C - There is a gap of at least 60 million years between dinosaurs becoming extinct and lions starting to appear on Earth. If they had been around at the same time, big dinosaurs like a T rex would have been able to eat lions as they were much bigger., 4:D - Scientists believe the moon was created when the Earth hit another planet about the size of Mars. They melted and re-formed as one planet, with part of the new mass spinning into orbit around the Earth to form the moon. So, without the Earth, it wouldn’t exist., 5:B - Basic bricks are made out of clay – with things like sand, lime or iron oxide added – and are shaped in a mould, although sometimes other machines are used to shape them. They are then dried and fired in a big kiln.
Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.
