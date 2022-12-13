Colostrum Powder Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 990.13 Million by 2026, Globally, at 3.07% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Colostrum Powder Market ” By Type (Whole Colostrum Powder, Skimmed Colostrum Powder), By Application (Nutritional supplement, Infant food, Animal Feed, Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Colostrum Powder Market size was valued at USD 776.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 990.13 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.07% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Colostrum Powder Market Overview

Colostrum is the term used to describe the first, thick milk that female mammals produce after giving birth that is yellowish in colour. Colostrum is well known for being extremely nutritive and for having a high concentration of antibodies that help a newborn baby fight off external pathogens and bacteria. After the colostrum from cows that have given birth within the previous 48 hours has been dried, colostrum powder is produced for commercial use. Additionally, whole cow colostrum powder is used in milk products, nutrition bars, and dairy substitutes.

Due to its many health advantages, including its ability to build muscle, burn fat, and improve athletic performance, colostrum powder is frequently consumed by athletes as a nutritional supplement. Colostrum from immunised mammals is in higher demand due to its use in treating colitis and diarrhoea. The food and beverage industries' demand for whole colostrum powder has greatly fueled the market's expansion. Colostrum powder, however, is pricey.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Colostrum Powder Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Colostrum Powder Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Biotaris B.V., Good Health NZ Products Ltd., Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd., Ingredia Nutritional, NOW Foods.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Colostrum Powder Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

Colostrum Powder Market, by Type Whole Colostrum Powder Skimmed Colostrum Powder

Colostrum Powder Market, by Application Nutritional supplement Infant food Animal Feed Others

Colostrum Powder Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



