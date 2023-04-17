‘Colossal impact’ of junior doctors’ strike on operations revealed

nhs strikes - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

More than 200,000 operations and appointments were cancelled because of last week’s junior doctors’ strikes, NHS data shows.

Health chiefs said the figures lay bare “the colossal impact” of industrial action on patients and on hospital services - with half a million cancellations since NHS strikes began in December.

Officials said the new figures may even underestimate the numbers affected, as many hospitals did not schedule appointments once they knew about the walkouts.

The NHS data shows that in total, there were more than 201,000 appointments and operations cancelled last week in England, as a result of the strikes.

The previous round of strikes by medics saw more than 180,000 cancellations.

In total, the figures show around 531,000 procedures in England have now been derailed by NHS walkouts as nurses draw up plans for the most extreme strikes yet, targeting A&E units, intensive care and cancer services for the first time.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said the figures “lay bare the colossal impact of industrial action on planned care in the NHS”.

nurses nhs - MARK THOMAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Warning that every appointment postponed “has an impact on the lives of individuals and their families and creates further pressure on services and on a tired workforce”, he said the figures were likely to be an underestimate, as some areas avoided scheduling appointments on strike days.

Prof Powis said staff had “an immense amount of work” ahead to reschedule hundreds of thousands of appointments.

He said: “We have now seen nearly half a million appointments rescheduled over the last five months, and with each strike, it becomes harder. While our staff are doing all they possibly can to manage the disruption, it is becoming increasingly difficult and the impact on patients and staff will unfortunately continue to worsen.”

The figures show 480,000 cancellations in acute hospitals, a figure which rises to 531,000 when appointments axed in community and mental health services are included.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said NHS leaders were “greatly concerned by the prospect of further strike action” which would “inevitably harm our efforts to reduce waiting lists”.

In fierce exchanges in the Commons, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting labelled Health Secretary Steve Mr Barclay the “invisible man” and claimed he was “largely absent last week during the most disruptive strikes in NHS history”.

He also accused him of “an abdication of leadership during a national crisis” and urged Mr Barclay to “swallow his pride” and call in conciliation service Acas to “mediate an end” to the junior doctors’ strike.

The Prime Minister and Health Secretary have completely failed to negotiate with junior doctors to avert strikes.



They’ve failed hundreds of thousands of patients who’ve had their operations delayed.



It’s time to call in ACAS to negotiate an end to the junior doctors’ dispute. pic.twitter.com/ekeMB26qI2 — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) April 17, 2023

On April 30 from 8pm, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in England will walk out for 48 hours after rejecting the Government’s pay offer of a five per cent pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

Rishi Sunak said the decision to stage walkouts in A&E departments, critical care units and intensive care facilities had left everyone “concerned about the impact on patient care”.

He highlighted the narrowness of the vote by the RCN on a low turnout - which means that only a minority of eligible nurses rejected the Government’s offer.

The Prime Minister said the 54 per cent vote in favour of rejecting the pay offer was a “very narrow vote” particularly given the turnout of 61 per cent.

Together, the figures show that less than one in three eligible nurses rejected the pay offer, which involves a five per cent increase this year, with more for the lowest paid, and a one-off bonus for last year.

In the Commons, Conservative MP Julian Lewis asked Mr Barclay: “Given that emergency and intensive care imply that lives are at risk for the people who need them, does he share my dismay that people in that predicament are now clearly being targeted by strikers and will he, and hopefully his opposition counterpart, make representations to the medical unions to say that whatever other strike action they take they should not be endangering people’s lives in emergency care or in intensive care?”

‘More challenging’

Mr Barclay replied: “I think he makes an extremely important point and I think patient safety should come first for all parties in this dispute.

“That is why I’d just urge the Royal College of Nursing to wait for the staff council’s decision on that offer, votes are still ongoing, and I think it’s premature to announce strike action ahead of that decision by the NHS Staff Council.”

Mr Sunak admitted that meeting his promise to cut NHS waiting times will be “more challenging” as a result of further strikes.

He made the pledge as one of his five priorities at the start of the year, but the latest figures showed a record 7.22 million people were waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of February.

Mr Sunak said: “In spring this year I said we would practically eliminate those waiting a year-and-a-half for their treatment and we were on track to do that - the industrial action obviously makes that more challenging but we are pushing hard to meet that target.”

He said by next spring he aimed to eliminate one-year waits and have the overall waiting list falling.

“I do remain hopeful - of course, industrial action makes these things more challenging.”