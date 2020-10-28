Colors Apologises for Jaan's 'Marathi' Remark in Bigg Boss Episode

Colors TV has issued an apology for a remark made by Jaan Kumar Sanu regarding the Marathi language in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14. In a statement the channel said, "We at Colors apologise for the remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27 October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharashtra".

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said that an inquiry will be conducted in this matter. "No one should raise an objection when it comes to the language a person chooses to communicate in. When a Bigg Boss contestant tried to answer in Marathi, he was stopped. That is wrong and Maharashtra Police will investigate the matter", Deshmukh said.

In the episode, Jaan had reportedly asked his fellow contestant to not speak in Marathi.

Shivsena and MNS both alleged that #JaanKumarSanu who is a participant of Bigg Boss 14 and son of famous singer Kumar Sanu has insulted Marathi language. MNS says Jaan will face the consequences meanwhile Sena says channel should remove him from the show immediately. #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/XYvx7SChnW — Pran Parab (@ImPran25) October 28, 2020

Following this, the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) raised objections and even threatened to stop filming of the reality show, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The Shiv Sena had also demanded that Bigg Boss' shooting permit be cancelled.

Shiv Sena secretary and head of the party’s Chitrapat Sena Aadesh Bandekar had tweeted, “Bigg Boss showrunners and the person [Jaan Kumar Sanu] must immediately apologise to Maharashtra and the people of Maharashtra. The person should be immediately evicted [from the show]... Maharashtra government should withdraw shooting permission of those who indulge in defaming the state.”

बिग बॉस च्या व्यवस्थापनाने व ह्या व्यक्ती ने महाराष्ट्राची व मराठी जनतेची त्वरित माफी मागावी ज्यानी हे कृत्य केले त्याची तातडीने हकालपट्टी करावी... अशी बदनामी करणाऱ्यांची चित्रीकरण परवानगी महाराष्ट्र शासनाने रद्द करावी... शिवसेना चित्रपट सेना — Adesh Bandekar - आदेश बांदेकर (@aadeshbandekar) October 28, 2020

MNS film workers’ union chief Ameya Khopkar had also warned shooting of Bigg Boss 14 will be halted if Jaan and Colors didn't apologise within 24 hours.

Also Read: I Watched ‘Bigg Boss’ for the First Time and Here’s What I Thought

Some Twitter users also expressed their disappointment at Jaan's alleged comment.

View photos

View photos

. Read more on TV by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouColors Apologises for Jaan's 'Marathi' Remark in Bigg Boss Episode . Read more on TV by The Quint.