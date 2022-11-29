Colorful Tights Are More Wearable Than You Think — and These Outfits Prove It

It was all over the fall and spring runways. Now, experts are weighing in on how to wear this tricky trend for the months ahead.

When it comes to dressing for winter weather, layers, layers, and more layers are key. But while cozy is a vibe (and a full-blown aesthetic, thanks to Nora Ephron’s creative genius), it’s kind of hard to make a statement when your outfit is overtaken by puffer coats and blanket scarves.

That's why it might be time to add colorful tights to the mix.

Bulk is necessary when you’re up against below-freezing temperatures, whipping winds, and snow flurries. But if your goal is to turn heads before your layers are shed, go ahead and trade in your tried and true (and, honestly, tired) black tights for a more vibrant pair.

Colorful tights at Giambattista Valli Fall 2022

While it's possible you're skeptical about wearing bold shades instead of neutrals, odds are you rocked colored tights as a kid, especially if you were an '80s or '90s baby. Those eras are now experiencing a renaissance, which means there’s no better time than the present to bring this look back, only this time, in a grown-up way.

The trick, according to stylist Soneca Guadara, is to consider tights as part of an outfit, not an afterthought. In other words, consider their stylistic potential first and their functionality second.

Colorful tights at Prabal Gurung Spring 2023

If you can’t get past the childish connotation associated with colorful tights, try to erase the visions of rainbow lollipop stripes plaguing your mind. Replace them with vibrant pinks, electric blues, rich purple hues, and stark red shades that serve as eye candy, but aren’t so sweet that they give you a toothache. These colors can be worn tastefully and designers have already started to prove it.

For example, Wardrobe Apparel stylist Sarah Sommer reminds us that Prabal Gurung “had some deep red second-skin faux leather tights go down the runway” for Spring 2023, while Giambattista Valli and Chanel showcased bright legs for Fall 2022. That same season, Kim Shui worked pastel and white options into her collection, and later, Victoria Beckham made a similar choice for Spring 2023.

Colorful tights at Ferragamo Spring 2023

Even Ferragamo seemed to be on board with colorful tights for spring 2023, choosing a luxe red option to complete an all-red look. Alternatively, Marrine Serre, Maisie Wilen, Gucci, and Roberto Cavalli took the matchy-matchy vibe one step further, adding tights that weren't just colorful but printed as well.



Colorful Tights at Marine Serre Spring 2023

Off the runway, Fashion Month's best street style looks also consisted of colorful tights.

“Hot pink and bold red were by far the most popular,” Sommer tells InStyle, “but you’d also see the purples and pastels, lime to olive greens, and the bold cobalt and baby blues.”

Getty Images

This variation of dopamine dressing has already been seen on a select number of celebs. Back in August, Natalie Portman wore bright pink Valentino tights on the Thor: Love and Thunder press tour, but what really drew our attention to the colorful tights moment was Anya Taylor-Joy’s monochromatic outfit, which consisted of all-red-everything, including sheer pantyhose in the fiery hue.

Granted, high fashion, couture, and clothing worn in front of the camera rarely translate to the everyday person’s wardrobe. But colorful tights are wearable in the average fashion lover's day-to-day. We reached out to six stylists and fashion experts to offer their best tips and tricks on how to wear colorful tights heading into 2023. To quote Whitney Houston’s Fairy Godmother character from Roger & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, “it’s possible.”

Go Monochrome

Getty Images

If Sommer has it their way, your co-ords are about to get a second wind.

“Take, for example, a cutout crew sweater and matching pencil skirt, paired with emerald tights in the same or even slightly lighter or darker hue,” Sommer says, painting her vision. “[Finish the look off with] flat knee-high boots, and you’ll be effortlessly chic, on-trend, and cozy-comfy for whatever the season has planned.”

Liven Up Suiting and Structured Pieces

Getty Images

According to stylist Elizabeth Kosich, adding pops of color to neutral suits is a foolproof way to “shock energy” into those winter blues.

“With winter tweeds, try muted jewel tones (garnet reds, emerald greens, amethyst purples), and wear with skirting — long or short — or trousers," Kosich suggests via email. “Coordinate with a scarf — at the neck, as a belt or tied to handbag — with traces of the same color to tie it all together.”

Spotlight Your Favorite Shade

Getty Images

Stylist Christina Stein’s motto is the bolder, the better, so while you could play it safe by adding a pair of vibrant pantyhose with, say, an all-black ensemble, Stein encourages you to think bigger.

After picking out a dress with a bold patter, her method is to "find a color in that pattern you love the most and use it as a guide for which color you should choose for your tights.” This way, your look stuns on all fronts.

Color Coordinate With Footwear

Getty Images

Trend forecaster Jessica Richards says her favorite styling technique when it comes to colored tights is to take a cue from Versace and color coordinate them with footwear.

“[It’s] statement-making but with the added bonus of giving the illusion of an elongated figure,” Richards says of the monochromatic combination. “If it's too much to match your tights to your shoes, pick a bright from a printed top or dress and match your hosiery to that color for a bit of fun.”

Make Your Tights the Focal Point

Getty Images

If you really want to make a singular color pop, Guadara says that the easiest route is to wear a classic dark hue such as navy, charcoal gray, or black, and pair it with brightly colored tights.

“It's a great way to get you out of your comfort level without going all colorful with your outfit.”

Bolden Your Bottom Half

Getty Images

Personal stylist, Elysha Lenkin recommends sticking to a set color scheme for the the bottom half of your look, creating an epic colorful tights outfit. Her vision specifically involves burgundy and bright red, but feel free to sub in your favorite colors as you see fit.

“Pair a burgundy midi skirt with bright red tights and dark red ankle boots. On top, keep the palette neutral with a beige or cream sweater and camel-colored coat. The hint of bright red between the skirt and boot will be a delightful addition to your outfit, while the monochrome tones will lengthen and elongate your look.”

