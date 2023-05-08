Colored liquids from spoiled food. Also roaches. Upstate restaurants with worst April inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Upstate in April, from roach activity storage areas to rotting and moldy food. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Anderson and Spartanburg counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in April.

Clock of Anderson at 105 Centerville Road in Anderson

Clock of Anderson had an inspection on April 24 and got a C grade

An inspector observed a roach under a sink and multiple dead insects in the dry storage room. Also observed was that the inside of the dish washing machine had accumulated grime.

The grease bin and and surrounding areas were seen with accumulations of grease. Also, certain foods were seen not being held at proper temperatures.

A required followup inspection was held on May 5 and the restaurant got a B grade.

Deliteful Flavors at 104 Shockley Ferry Road in Anderson

Deliteful Flavors had an inspection on April 13 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an out of date pan of food with an accumulation of white, pink and gray liquids and debris. Rice was seen with an accumulation of green and black dots on it and it was leaking a white and yellow substance.

Eight racks of raw ribs were seen thawing at room temperature. Certain foods were seen not being held at proper temperatures.

Also seen were dishes, utensils and containers with an accumulation of grease and food buildup.

A required followup inspection was held on April 18 and the restaurant earned a B grade.

Family Grill at 604 E. Front Street in Anderson

Family Grill had an inspection on April 20 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed dishes and utensils with an accumulation of grease and grime. Also observed was an accumulation of black buildup in the ice machine.

Certain foods were seen not being held at proper temperatures.

An employee was seen placing raw beef on a grill, then grabbing a plate, bun and table with the same gloves.

Required followup inspections were held on April 21 and 27 and the restaurant earned C grades for each. The restaurant had a third followup inspection on May 5 and earned an A grade.

Happy Donkey Mexican Grill at 3230 S Main Street in Anderson

Happy Donkey Mexican Grill had an inspection on April 24 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed rodent droppings upstairs under shelving. Also observed was food on the floor in the kitchen, on the floor under shelving and on the floor in the upstairs storage area.

Multiple utensils and dishes were not clean to sight and touch and had evident food debris. The ice machine was seen having an accumulation of pink and black grime.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

El Conquistador at 352 E. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg

El Conquistador had an inspection on April 6 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed several live cockroaches on the wall beside the cook station steam table. Also observed was dirt and food residue on the walk-in refrigerator storage shelves and ceiling, the wall behind the kitchen ice machine and the floor underneath the kitchen equipment.

Certain foods were seen not held at proper temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on April 20 and got an A grade.

El Conquistador #2 at 2401 Reidville Road in Spartanburg

El Conquistador #2 had an inspection on April 17 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed several beef tongues thawing in the food prep sink without running cold water. Also observed was raw chicken stored above raw oysters in the walk-in freezer. Tortilla chips were seen stored along with containers of chemicals.

A required followup inspection was held on April 21 and the restaurant earned an A grade.

El Paso Tacos & Tequila at 149 S Daniel Morgan Ave. in Spartanburg

El Paso Tacos & Tequila had an inspection on April 26 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw chicken stored above cooked chicken and pineapples in the low boy cooler, while raw tilapia was stored above cooked chicken and cooked steak in the reach-in cooler. Also observed certain foods not being held at proper temperatures.

Raw shrimp was seen thawing in still water, while vacuum-packaged fish was seen thawing in the refrigerator while still in the package.

A required followup inspection was held on May 3 and the restaurant earned a B grade.

Pho Your Choice at 2660 Reidville Road in Spartanburg

Pho Your Choice had an inspection on April 17 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed spoiled vegetables in the walk-in cooler and a jellied fruit cup in the front cooler with organic growth. Also observed was a bag of raw, frozen chicken on the cutting board with bok choy and ginger.

The wall behind the blender was seen with food buildup. Also seen was frozen shrimp thawing in still water and frozen chicken out on the counter in room temperature.

A required followup inspection was held on April 25 and the restaurant earned an A grade.