Colored Diamonds: The World's Most Sophisticated Best Friend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / The famous saying, "Diamonds are a girl's best friend," has never grown out of style for whomever the user is: someone of royal descent, a woman of great wealth, or someone who considers it an investment. Worldwide Diamond Group Inc. founder and CEO, Meir Coffer, however, will contest this popular statement by offering the world's most elegant best friend to collectors and investors worldwide: natural Fancy Colored Diamonds (FCD).

Worldwide Diamond Group Inc. specializes in the dealership of investment-grade natural FCDs that are available as customized luxury jewelry. With strong connections to the world's best mines, cutters, and polishers, the Toronto-based company is more than able to offer its numerous clients a wide array of sophisticated natural FCDs to choose from. Its unmatched global sourcing expertise has allowed the company to offer maximum value for lovers of high-end diamonds, collectors, and investors alike.

To ensure that potential clients have something to choose from right away, the company has an impressive inventory of diamonds that come in various colors, sizes, and shapes. These rare and awe-inspiring pieces are readily available for trade in loose form or in customized handcrafted jewelry. Clients can choose from a vast selection of simple creations to more distinguished and eye-catching designs.

"Aside from the enormous profit potential realized in Fancy Colored Diamonds, unlike transparent diamonds, color gives warmth and character. A certain diamond can fit in with consumers' personal favorites and play to their emotions," Coffer explains.

Meir Coffer spent a lot of time studying diamonds and the basic skills involved in their trade. His trading experience began in the higher sector of the market, and this eventually fuelled an unexpected passion for the world's finest gems. He eventually found himself leaning toward FCDs due to their unmatched value in the market.

"The future of natural Fancy Colored Diamonds shimmers with possibility for the astute investor. These are the most sought after jewels, and there is nothing rarer nor of greater value. Increasingly, demand is outstripping supply, and the inevitable result is that their value continues to reach new heights," Coffer concludes.

Meir Coffer sees himself growing his global network in the next few years. He also anticipates increasing his employee base as he takes the direction of expansion. As the world's fastest-growing market that offers one of the highest value retention and price performance, Coffer is confident that FCDs will continue to thrive in the coming generations. He is seeing investors as early as now turning their attention to hard assets, particularly FCDs, as they are a promising transportable investment, virtually impervious to market fluctuations. Due to the expected inflation scenarios around the world, they are transitioning their financial holdings from flat paper investments to more stable inflation hedged assets such as jewelry to protect their money from currency depreciation.

Based on Coffer's experience working with investment bankers, business analysts, and financial institutions who study colored diamonds as an investment class, these financial experts are often impressed by the staggering returns these precious items are able to give investors in the past 10 and 20 years. Based on their data, the price appreciation in FCDs has significantly and astonishingly outperformed well-known commodities and key capital markets.

